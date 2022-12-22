Read full article on original website
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
notebookcheck.net
European Union sets December 28, 2024 as hard date for smartphones to include USB-C charging
The European Union has set December 28, 2024 as the hard date when most electronics must include USB-C charging in order to be sold in EU member states. Perhaps most notably, this will force Apple to fully abandon its Lightning standard in order to sell iPhones in the EU. Laptops will have to include USB-C charging by 2026.
TechSpot
EU reveals final deadline for all new phones to feature USB-C, iPhone included
In brief: December 28, 2024, that's the date when new all iPhones and other wired chargeable devices sold in the EU must come with a USB-C port. That means Apple now has 24 months to switch from Lighting to Type-C in its phones, though we're likely to see the first one arrive a lot sooner.
ZDNet
EU common charger rule means big changes ahead--including for the iPhone
In an effort to make the tech industry more environmentally conscious, and make consumers' lives less of a hassle, the EU on Thursday officially published their new common charger rules. As a result, the rules will enter into force before the end of the year. That means by the end of 2024, all mobile devices sold in the EU will have a USB Type-C charging port–including Apple devices.
This is when the iPhone will be required to switch to USB-C
The European Parliament has set a late 2023 date for when Apple must switch to using a USB-C port on the iPhone. The EU is more interested in cutting down on e-waste and saving its citizens money rather than Apple's claims of it becoming too "prescriptive."
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Top Android phone leaker busts chops – calls out Samsung Galaxy S23
"Facts are weapons that can pierce any beliefs, rumors, and fantasies"
Android Headlines
Samsung may be having heating issues with Galaxy S23 series
Samsung is dropping Exynos processors from its flagship phones and going all-in on Snapdragon solutions next year. The Galaxy S23 series will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally. It is the company’s strategy to address performance, battery efficiency, and thermal issues with its recent flagships, particularly those powered by Exynos solutions. Moreover, the Korean behemoth is opting for a special “overclocked” version of the new Qualcomm chipset. This should in theory mean faster overall performance than phones using the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But things are still not looking promising for Samsung.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
EU announces deadline for iPhone’s switch to USB-C
Everybody knew Apple would have to switch to USB-C between 2024 and 2025 in Europe. While this could mean that only iPhone 16 or 17 would have to make the transition properly, it’s expected that the Cupertino company will move with its next smartphone release in 2023. That said,...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you still use any micro-USB device?
Have you heard? The big news is that the next iPhone will almost certainly include a USB Type-C port, effectively ending the long and unnecessary reign of the Lightning port. This followed a push from the European Commission, which began almost a decade ago and sought to standardize charging ports on all phones (at least in Europe).
Engadget
EU sets December 2024 deadline for USB-C wired charging on new phones
The European Union has set a firm deadline by which time manufacturers will need to adopt USB-C charging for most electronic devices sold in the region. New phones, tablets, headphones, portable speakers and many other types of devices will need to adopt that standard for wired charging as of December 28th, 2024. There’s no impact on devices that only support wireless charging.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Phone Arena
Tesla chooses TSMC over Samsung, places huge 4nm chip order
One month ago, back in November, news broke that Tesla had placed a huge order for silicon at TSMC, choosing the Taiwanese chip manufacturer over Samsung. The alleged order was for 4nm chips planned to be used in the self-driving systems of Tesla cars in the future. DigiTimes Asia has...
notebookcheck.net
Apple Car may use LG batteries and EV components
The world's second-largest EV battery manufacturer LG may be supplying components for the Apple Car as well, according to Bloomberg which cites a local Korean analyst from KB Securities. Kim Dong-Won advises that LG Group, "which has a full line-up for EV components," is a potential partner for the Apple Car and may have even set up a working group to position itself best for the possibility to be a chief Apple Car parts supplier.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy A71 gets Android 13 with November security patch
Samsung recently started seeding the December 2022 Android security patch to Galaxy devices. The latest security update has already reached the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and a few other models. The Galaxy A71 premium mid-ranger, meanwhile, is only receiving the November patch today. Well, it comes with Android 13 in tow, so we aren’t complaining.
Phone Arena
Apple pulls HomeKit software update that brings the Matter protocol on board
Apple has apparently halted the update that completely revamps the underlying HomeKit architecture and brings the Matter standard to Apple's smart home solution. The update was brought alongside the iOS 16.2/iPad OS 16.2 that arrived last week, and was available as soon as you opened the Home app, but the option to do so seems to have been disabled server-side by Apple.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
New iPhone could be canceled or delayed for a ‘few years’ due to depressing reason, Apple expert claims
THE iPhone SE 4 has possibly been delayed beyond its initial two year release marker. Lower sales on previous cost-friendly models may have a contributed to an early grave for this highly-anticipated phone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the next generation of the iPhone SE could be over before...
