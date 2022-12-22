Samsung is dropping Exynos processors from its flagship phones and going all-in on Snapdragon solutions next year. The Galaxy S23 series will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally. It is the company’s strategy to address performance, battery efficiency, and thermal issues with its recent flagships, particularly those powered by Exynos solutions. Moreover, the Korean behemoth is opting for a special “overclocked” version of the new Qualcomm chipset. This should in theory mean faster overall performance than phones using the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But things are still not looking promising for Samsung.

