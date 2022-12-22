Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 leaked photos showcase camera setup, alert slider and screen details
Did you know that this week has been THE week of OnePlus 11 leaks and news? If not, don’t worry — it's not too late to join in on the fun! This time, we’ve got something exciting to report: actual photographic evidence, documenting the existence of a OnePlus 11!
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 signature colors leak; is Samsung playing it safe?
We're just a tad over a month away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S23 series. And by tradition, the interwebs are crawling with leaks and rumors. We already saw some Galaxy S23 design renders, backed by leaked cases, and we know the exact date of the official announcement. Now it's time to talk colors.
Phone Arena
Amazon is practically giving away endurance champ Moto G Power
There are some phones that are grossly underrated because they don't claim to be everything for everyone. Instead, they deliver on their main promise, which in the case of the Moto G Power 2021 is stellar battery life. The affordable phone is currently on sale at Amazon for 45 percent off.
Phone Arena
As consumers move from 4G to 5G, Apple grows its commanding share of global smartphone revenue
According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, revenue from smartphone sales worldwide tumbled 3% year-over-year. The decline in shipments, at 12%, was even worse but a 10% hike in the average selling price (ASP) cushioned the larger decline in shipments. Helping out with the price hike, 5G phones made up 46% of shipments in the quarter, a new record. And Counterpoint points out that 5G-enabled phones cost five times the amount charged for non-5G handsets.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S22 FE apparently does exist after all and it's coming soon with Exynos 2300
After many alleged delays, the Galaxy S21 FE was released in early January and there has been a lot of uncertainty about its successor so far, with the most recent reports casting doubt on its existence. The Galaxy S22 FE may not be dead though as a fresh rumor says that it's coming soon.
Phone Arena
Huawei collected more from patent licensing than it paid out for the second straight year
No matter how hard the U.S. tries to punish Chinese manufacturer Huawei for being a threat to national security, the company keeps fighting back. After losing access to its U.S. supply chain in 2019 and forced to abandon the Google Mobile Services version of Android, Huawei developed HarmonyOS with version 3.0 of the software running the Mate 50 series. The following year, the U.S. forced chip foundries using American technology to produce chips to stop shipping cutting-edge silicon to Huawei.
Phone Arena
Google's excellent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro return to affordable territory for a limited time
This part of the year is a little bittersweet and we can all do with a little treat-yourself gift to keep the spirits high and what better gift than Google's awesome new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones that are on sale?. If you keep up with tech news,...
Phone Arena
Apple failed in attempt to develop next-gen GPU for iPhone 14 Pro series
A report by The Information (via 9to5Google) claims that Apple was working on a next-generation graphics process unit (GPU) for the iPhone 14 Pro series. The engineers working on the GPU bit off more than they could chew and the early prototypes required more power than expected based on software simulations run by Apple.
Phone Arena
Delayed Red Magic 8 Pro, with 6000mAh battery and 165W fast charge, to be unveiled December 26th
The Nubia Red Magic 8 gaming phone is expected to be unveiled on December 26th which is this coming Monday. Before the introduction of the phone, Nubia put up a couple of images on China's Weibo social-media site indicating that the phone will sport a massive 6000mAh battery with a fast charging speed of 165W. That means users will be able to go from 0% to 100% in under 15 minutes.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ promo images leak
The other day we told you about the leaked signature colors for each of the three upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 models: green for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, pink for the Galaxy S23+, and pink/gold for the Galaxy S23. Today, 91mobiles leaked some promotional images for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+. For fans of Sammy's flagship Galaxy phones, it's as though Samsung Santa tossed these images down the chimney while making his annual run.
Phone Arena
Amazon is massively discounting one premium Apple Watch Series 7 model with LTE
No longer the cream of its maker's industry-leading crop, the Apple Watch Series 7 is suddenly back in the limelight with a fresh batch of solid Target deals we told you all about just yesterday and an even fresher and heftier single discount currently offered by Amazon... with post-Christmas delivery.
Phone Arena
Tesla succeeds where Apple failed with 30-coil wireless charging pad set for release next February
In late March 2019, Apple finally canceled its AirPower wireless charging pad. Perhaps a bit too ambitious for the time, the 30-coil pad was unveiled in September 2017 only for Apple to put the kibosh on the product 562 days later. With the mat, users were supposed to be able to wirelessly charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the AirPods carrying case all at the same time.
Phone Arena
Microsoft has a bunch of different Surface Pro 9 variants on sale at unrivaled $300 discounts
If you're a hardcore Windows fan looking for the most powerful tablet to fit your end-of-the-year budget, you're faced with a pretty difficult choice right now. Namely, you can opt for the 2021-released Surface Pro 8 in an Intel Core i7 configuration sold by Amazon for $1,000 instead of its list price of $1,600 or go directly to Microsoft's US e-store and pick a newer Pro 9 beast at up to a $300 discount.
Phone Arena
Apple found guilty of heart rate patent infringement (again); ramifications unclear
If you're fascinated by how good your Apple Watch is at measuring your heart rate, there might be some patent infringement involved. The International Trade Commission (ITC) has upheld its previous ruling that Apple violated AliveCor's patents related to heart rate monitoring. The ruling will now be reviewed by President Biden for 60 days. During this time, the ITC's Limited Exclusion Order, which is a cease-and-desist order, would require Apple to pay a bond of $2.00 for every infringing Apple Watch imported or sold.
Phone Arena
Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin
Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch today. We've selected the best deals on earbuds available this Christmas Day too, so make sure you check that out too.
Phone Arena
Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods
Christmas is here, and you might’ve happen to find a gift card or two under the tree this morning. That means it is time to figure out what you might want to get for yourself with the store credit you’ve received. Earbuds are a good way to spend money on something that’s going to be of use to you. That’s why we’ve picked the best deals on earbuds on Christmas day here. Make sure to also check out our list of the best smartwatch deals also available on Christmas day if you're more keen on buying a smartwatch.
Phone Arena
Apple says software update is coming to fix a major issue with the iPhone 14 Pro Max display
Some Reddit subscribers are reporting a bizarre problem that is affecting their iPhone 14 Pro Max units. When they wake their phones, they often see horizontal lines appearing on the display. The number of lines can vary. The good news is that Apple says that this is not a hardware issue which means that it could be resolved by disseminating a software update. That's obviously better for Apple and its customers than having to issue a recall and replace affected units.
Phone Arena
Last-minute Samsung Holiday deal: Z Flip, Z Fold and Galaxy Watch models heavily discounted!
If you thought that all the deals for this year were already over, think again! This last-minute sale slashes the prices of some very hot Samsung phones and wearables just in time for you to snatch that Christmas present. Holidays saved!. Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip holiday deals. Let's...
Phone Arena
Verizon outshines AT&T to offer the best no-trade-in iPhone 14 Plus deal to date
You probably already know that the least successful member of the iPhone 14 family is the Plus-branded 6.7-inch replacement of the similarly unpopular 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini from last year, but that's actually not a bad thing for cash-strapped Apple fans. By no means what we'd call a conventionally affordable...
Comments / 0