Less than three weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, N.C., knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on December 15 ordered the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), which sets […]

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO