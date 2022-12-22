Read full article on original website
Less than three weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, N.C., knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on December 15 ordered the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), which sets […] The post After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
