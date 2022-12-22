Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Man arrested after single car crash on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was not using the frigid conditions as an excuse to not enforce the law Saturday morning. Early Saturday morning, deputies with the department were dispatched to a single car crash on Interstate 75 at Exit 15. When deputies arrived, they suspected the driver, 29-year-old Norman Mendoza of Georgia, was under the influence.
wymt.com
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
wymt.com
Wayne Co. Library flooded following water line burst, 3,000+ books damaged
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - The Monticello Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm at the Wayne County Public Library on Saturday evening. Upon arrival, crews found that a line had burst and was flowing water in the building. According to the Monticello FD, about 5,000 gallons of water were dumped onto the floor and spread throughout the library.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
WTVQ
Horse dies, rider injured after being hit by car
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A horse died and its rider was injured after a man hit them while driving in Whitley County on Wednesday. According to Kentucky State Police, a 74-year-old man was driving on Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse that was being ridden in the roadway. The 18-year-old riding the horse was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The horse died at the scene; the driver was not injured.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Senior
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating 72-year-old Kenneth Baldwin. Baldwin is described as standing 6’0” tall, weighing around 260 pounds, with brown, below shoulder-length hair. He is believed to be driving a white GMC Terrain SUV with Kentucky tag number: 603ZMN.
wymt.com
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A good Samaritan was hit and killed by a car in Pulaski County. It happened Thursday evening around 6:45 on U.S. 27 in Burnside, near the Pittman Creek Bridge. According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas of Burnside was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 when...
wymt.com
KSP: 18-year-old injured, horse killed in crash
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/22/2023: We have an update to a story we reported on Wednesday night. Kentucky State Police troopers said just before 7:00p.m. on Wednesday they were told about a crash involving a 1970 Chevrolet Blazer and a horse. Officers said the Blazer was driven by...
fox56news.com
I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over
An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over. An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. Dec. 22: Too much coffee, NFL Sunday Ticket, and …. Here are five...
wymt.com
Deputies find inmate who walked off work release
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky deputies said they found an inmate who walked off from a work release. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was told about the incident on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Daleman Fisher, was found Tuesday night by Sheriff Billy Collett, Deputy Shane Wilson...
wymt.com
First responders give tips on staying safe this holiday season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For first responders like Perry County paramedic Wanda Miller, working on a holiday is nothing new. “Peoples’ sick, usually somebody dies, somebody’s house burns, there’s always car accidents and you have to deliver bad news to everybody on Christmas. That’s the bad part,” said Miller.
wymt.com
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
q95fm.net
Pulaski County Man Dead After Being Hit By Car
A man was killed in Pulaski County after getting hit by a car while trying to help a stranded driver. The incident occurred on U.S. 27 around 6:45 pm Thursday evening. The incident happened in the Burnside area. The man was identified as 75 year old George Lucas of Burnside....
wymt.com
Firefighters battle early morning blaze
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4:30 Friday morning. Firefighters say two people were inside the home but made it out safely. The home was damaged by heat and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
wymt.com
Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun was shining at times on Friday, but it did not help the frigid temperatures across the region. “I have my heat set on 84, and it still says it’s 59 in here,” Michelle Reed said. The thin trailer walls only do so...
Comments / 1