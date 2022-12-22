Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Deadly house fire under investigation in Columbiana
One person is dead following a house fire in Columbiana late Monday night. Firefighters were called to North Pearl Street shortly before midnight. Authorities confirmed one person was found dead, but investigators are still working to find out their identity and the cause of the fire. Leetonia Fire Department was...
Farrell Fire Department evacuates residents from apartment complex on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve, nearly 60 residents had to be evacuated from a Mercer County apartment complex. Farrell Fire Department assisted with the evacuation after a water pipe break, which caused about 12 inches of flooding on the first floor of the apartment building. Due to structural damage throughout the building,...
SLIDESHOW: Several floors of Youngstown Police Department flooded
It's the second worst flooding in decades, according to members of the Youngstown Police Department. Several floors of the West Boardman Street building flooded Tuesday, leaving holes in large parts of the ceiling. ServPro crews are already in the building surveying the damage and beginning to clean up. We're told...
North Bloomfield fire department adds ambulance service
North Bloomfield volunteer fire department has added an ambulance to their fleet after operating for forty years without one. The organization, comprised of volunteers from North Bloomfield, purchased the West Farmington's spare ambulance for $20,000 earlier this month. The volunteers met with township trustees to discuss overcoming emergency medical service shortages.
Woman sentenced for double shooting in Youngstown
A woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two people in Youngstown in September of 2019. Nichole Taylor was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison after police say she and another man identified as Robert Young IV allegedly shot a man and a woman at a home on Wayside Drive in 2019.
Coroner releases identity of man killed in Youngstown gas station shooting
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man that was killed at a Youngstown gas station last week. It was around 2:30 a.m. on December 22nd when an ambulance was dispatched to the Shell gas station on South and Samuel Avenues after the man was found shot inside a Chevy Cruze.
Warren bar deemed total loss after early morning fire
A Warren bar is deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. It was 4:11 a.m. when crews were called to Premier Bar on Park Avenue. The building was fully engulfed by the flames. Premier was temporarily closed before the fire. The Warren Fire Department says crews...
New details emerge in deadly Youngstown gas station shooting
New details emerge from a deadly shooting on Youngstown's Southside last week. It was around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd, when an ambulance was dispatched to the Shell gas station on South and Samuel Avenues after a man was found shot inside a Chevy Cruze. The 26-year-old male, who has...
Charges filed against two juvenile girls after fight at Southern Park Mall
Two juvenile girls were arrested Monday evening after a fight broke out at the Southern Park Mall. Officers working security at the mall called Boardman Police for assistance after initial reports of fighting around 5 p.m. Once on scene, one officer was approached by a juvenile who reported being the victim of assault.
Arrest made in connection with Youngstown double homicide
Youngstown Police have arrested a man in connection to a double homicide on the city's west side Tuesday, December 20. Police arrested 23-year-old Mikese Stevens, who is accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 58-year-old Joseph Sanders on the 1900 Block of Cherry Hill Avenue on December 20. According to...
Fundraising efforts underway for Struthers fire victims following heroic rescue
A tragic fire in a Struthers home happened just days before Christmas Wednesday evening. All family members and friends staying at the home survived after the quick actions of Struthers first responders. The wildcat community coming together to offer support to a family who says they've lost everything they had.
Youngstown City police officer serving remainder of sentence for refusing to wear mask
A Youngstown city police officer was booked into Mahoning County jail Tuesday to serve the remainder of his 10-day sentence. Thomas Wisener was originally found in contempt of court for refusing to wear a mask In February 2022. Wisener claimed the mask mandate interfered with his religious beliefs. He was...
Years Ago | December 27th
Vindicator file photo / December 1950 | Area armed services enlistees wait to board chartered buses in downtown Youngstown 72 years ago. 1997: Youngstown's mayor-elect, George McKelvey, has planned to continue as interim treasurer of Mahoning County until his successor is named, but Youngstown's city charter won't allow him to do that.
Warren Municipal Court closed until further notice due to no heat
The Municipal Justice Center for the City of Warren, the Warren Police Department, and the Warren Municipal Court are without heat. The Warren Municipal Court will be closed until further notice, and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be conducted daily, but all other cases will be reset. The...
Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene
Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
Mass layoff at Things Remembered as company closes on short notice
The Things Remembered fulfillment plant in North Jackson is shutting its doors, leaving nearly 50 employees without jobs on short notice. In a WARN letter to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Things Remembered stated that business operations would cease on or around January 13th of 2023. "We...
Mahoning County employee who was wrongfully terminated sues Commissioners, other officials
A Mahoning County employee recently reinstated after being wrongly terminated has filed a federal lawsuit against some Mahoning County commissioners. Ricky Morrison began working for the county maintenance in September 2022 and was terminated in early December after being seen sitting with Republican challenger Gino DiFabio during a board of elections meeting in November.
Phantom Fireworks approved for provisional license for sports betting at Covelli Centre
Phantom Fireworks has been issued a provisional license for sports betting at the Covelli Centre to begin sometime in early 2023. Jessica Franks of the Ohio Casino Control Commission tells 21 News that the process is far from over, and as such, betting will not start on January 1. Franks says Phantom Fireworks still has "a number of steps to complete" before bets can be accepted.
Canfield financial expert lends advice for the New Year
Financial advisor Chris Mediate of Mediate Financial Services in Canfield provided tips on how to financially prepare amid skyrocketing inflation rates in the new year. Mediate says budgeting using the 20-50-30 rule aims to save 20% of your income, use 50% for necessities such as housing, insurance and groceries and 30% for recreational activities. can help determine whether personal finances survive threats of inflation or a recession.
