Bank of China offers loans to ease Chinese developer's liquidity
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Bank of China, one of China's top four state-owned banks, has offered offshore loans to cash-starved Chinese property developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (0960.HK), it said in a statement on Friday.
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil: C6 Bank Chooses Thought Machine for Digital Banking Tech
C6 Bank in Brazil has selected UK-based Thought Machine to power its core banking tech stack. C6 Bank is a full-stack bank for both businesses and individuals, serving more than 20 million customers. C6 Bank will leverage Thought Machine’s “Vault Core” to create and launch innovative new products.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Barclays promotes mostly men to investment bank managing director
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has promoted 85 people to managing director (MD) in its investment bank, it said on Thursday, with by far the majority of the coveted titles this year being taken by men.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
US News and World Report
Walmart Plans to Offer BNPL Loans Through Its Fintech Venture - Report
(Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The retail giant last...
itechpost.com
Apple Contractor Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India to Diversify Supply Chain
Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier contractor, has invested $500 million in its Indian subsidiary. According to South China Morning Post, this is part of the Taiwanese manufacturing giant's move to diversify its supply chain after the stringent pandemic controls in China that disrupted production at the company's key iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
Foxconn invests $500M in India business as Apple reconsiders China production
Apple's main iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has expanded its efforts to cut ties with China and invested $500 million into an existing plant in India.
datafloq.com
India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 9 December 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Santander UK hit with £107.7m FCA fine for AML failures. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined the UK arm of Spanish banking heavyweight Santander £107.7 million for “repeated” anti-money laundering (AML) failures, saying it found “serious and persistent” gaps in the bank’s AML controls.
CNBC
Huawei licenses 5G patents to rival as U.S. sanctions force the Chinese giant to seek new revenue
Chinese technology giant Huawei said Friday it will license its 5G technology to rival handset maker Oppo. Huawei is one of the biggest holders of 5G patents, which is next-generation ultra-fast mobile internet seen as key to underpinning future industries. Huawei has not been aggressive in monetizing these patents historically...
aiexpress.io
9fin Raises $23M in Series A+ Funding
9fin, a London, UK-based supplier of an analytics platform for debt capital markets, raised $23M in Sequence A+ funding. The spherical was led by Spark Capital with participation from Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale...
via.news
North European Oil Royality Trust, Lamar Advertising Company, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT), Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), KeyCorp (KEY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) 16.64 1.09% 11.12% 2022-11-23 01:13:07. 2 Lamar Advertising Company...
‘The clock has struck midnight in China’: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says Apple needs a new plan after major iPhone supply-chain disruptions
By 2025, 50% of iPhone production could be in these two countries instead, according to Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Buyers Edge buys restaurant accounting company RASI
Buyers Edge Platform, a source of supply chain intelligence for restaurants, is buying a restaurant accounting company. It acquired RASI—short for Restaurant Accounting Services Inc.—for an undisclosed amount. It’s the 12th acquisition since 2016 and second this year for Buyers Edge, which owns a variety of brands related to supply chain, procurement and data designed to help restaurants make smarter purchases.
bankautomationnews.com
American Express launches B2B payments platform
American Express has launched business-to-business payments network AmEx Business Link, allowing commercial clients to support several types of payments including card, non-card, domestic and cross-border transactions. The API-based solution connects to a variety of technology platforms and provides buyers and sellers the ability to choose in real time how they want to be paid. “We […]
bankautomationnews.com
JPMorgan Asset Management, Trovata collaborate on corporate investing
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and cash management fintech Trovata are collaborating to offer access to higher yields on corporate investments amid rising interest rates and economic uncertainty through its Morgan Money platform, a multicurrency, trading and risk management system that launched in 2019. The collaboration will combine J.P. Morgan’s investment capabilities with Trovata’s ability to […]
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Firm Amber Group Ditches $25M Chelsea Sponsorship Deal Amid Layoffs: Report
Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm Amber Group is terminating a $25 million sponsorship deal with football club Chelsea FC, according to a Bloomberg report, citing a source. Amber Group, which is backed by Temasek and Sequoia Capital, is also laying off around 300 staff to slash its workforce to less than...
