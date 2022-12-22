ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

After 50-hours in a deep freeze, temps surpass 32 degrees, bigger warm-up on the way

WASHINGTON (7News) — Cold temperatures are finally beginning to ease across the DMV. Highs fell below freezing just before noontime Friday and never reached 32-degrees Saturday. That trend ended Sunday afternoon just before 2:00 p.m. when observations at National Airport showed a temperature of at least 32-degrees. The official high for the day was 34-degrees, more typical for the normal low temperature for this time of year.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News is reminding viewers that cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans on Friday if they don’t take precautions in advance. Even if you are not one of the more than 2.2 million Washington metro-area residents expected to drive to their holiday destinations over the coming days, you and your vehicle could still be impacted as temperatures plummet.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

PHOTOS: Capitol Gingerbread House returns with a vegan twist

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Capitol Gingerbread House is back. It’s built to scale and each detail is carefully thought out and this year there's a twist. Believe it or not – this gingerbread house is vegan – and for the first time. Culinary students helped make...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

15-year-old boy shot in Greenbelt on Christmas Day, police say

GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — Greenbelt Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Christmas Day. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter around 1:17 p.m. There they found evidence of a shooting. Around 1:51 p.m., police learned that a 15-year-old boy arrived...
GREENBELT, MD
WJLA

NICU patients dressing to impress in their Christmas best

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center patients are dressing to impress this holiday season. The tiniest patients in the NICU are in their Christmas best, the hospital shared. The hospital and patients are wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday. Dressing up heading into...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Woman struck and killed along University Boulevard in Hyattsville, Md.

HYATTTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, Md. Friday morning, according to Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). The pedestrian crash happened just before 6 a.m., in the area of University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue, police...
HYATTSVILLE, MD

