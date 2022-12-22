Read full article on original website
WJLA
After 50-hours in a deep freeze, temps surpass 32 degrees, bigger warm-up on the way
WASHINGTON (7News) — Cold temperatures are finally beginning to ease across the DMV. Highs fell below freezing just before noontime Friday and never reached 32-degrees Saturday. That trend ended Sunday afternoon just before 2:00 p.m. when observations at National Airport showed a temperature of at least 32-degrees. The official high for the day was 34-degrees, more typical for the normal low temperature for this time of year.
WJLA
Baltimore city under code blue alert, temperatures drop to single digits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is currently under a code blue alert because of frigid temperatures dropping to single digits along with wind child falling below 0 degrees. This alert indicates an increased risk of injuries due to the cold or possibly death from exposure to extreme weather. Code...
WJLA
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News is reminding viewers that cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans on Friday if they don’t take precautions in advance. Even if you are not one of the more than 2.2 million Washington metro-area residents expected to drive to their holiday destinations over the coming days, you and your vehicle could still be impacted as temperatures plummet.
WJLA
DC DHS offering warming shelters, other resources for dangerously cold weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Department of Human Services will be operating warming shelters over the weekend, as temperatures are expected to dip to dangerous - and even deadly - levels for the Christmas weekend. City leaders are urging anyone stuck out in the cold to go to these...
WJLA
National Zoo 'ZooLights' canceled due to winter storm, plans to open back up next week
WASHINGTON (7News) — The ZooLights at the Smithsonian National Zoo is canceled for Friday night due to the harsh winter storm hitting the region. The storm has already caused thousands to be without power, road closures and even some fatalities. The National Zoo is scheduled to open the lights...
WJLA
Thousands still without power on Christmas Eve as arctic blast wreaks havoc across DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather team was on Winter Alert Friday as a pre-Christmas arctic blast moved through the DMV, bringing dangerous temperatures, strong winds, downed trees and power outages. To view the latest road closures, click here to use 7News' Interactive Traffic Map. Here's what you...
WJLA
Woman seriously injured after large tree falls on Laurel home, officials say
LAUREL, Md. — A woman is hospitalized after a large tree fell through a home in Laurel, Md. Friday morning as the area braces through a winter storm sustained with heavy winds. Prince George's County Fire Department crews responded to a home in the 67000 block of Park Hall...
WJLA
1 dead after large tree falls, crushes car in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver died Friday after a large tree fell onto a car west of Thurmont, as heavy winds brought by a winter storm continue to impact the region. John K. Little, 55, of Thurmont, was the man behind the wheel, police said. The incident...
WJLA
7News On Your Side: Tips on keeping your pets safe during cold weather
WASHINGTON (7News) — Winter is here! When it comes to winter preparedness -- don’t forget your pets. The Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center (ASFAC) encourages pet owners to remember that "if it’s too cold out for you, then it’s too cold out for your pets."
WJLA
PHOTOS: DC homeless community and volunteers join for special Christmas Day breakfast
WASHINGTON (7News) — 80 people -- 50 homeless and 30 volunteers -- gathered at the 4th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church in Northwest D.C. Christmas morning for a special breakfast. The breakfast was held in light of Christmas but also as an opportunity to give the homeless community information about...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Capitol Gingerbread House returns with a vegan twist
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Capitol Gingerbread House is back. It’s built to scale and each detail is carefully thought out and this year there's a twist. Believe it or not – this gingerbread house is vegan – and for the first time. Culinary students helped make...
WJLA
DC Jewish community center spreads Christmas cheer with service projects across the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of volunteers from the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in Northwest D.C. worked to spread holiday cheer as part of the center's Dec. 25, "Day of Service." This is the 40th year the community center has been sending volunteers throughout the city to perform various acts...
WJLA
SEE IT: Bidens pay Christmas visit to kids at Children's National Hospital in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — President Joe Biden & Jill Biden visited kids at Children's National in D.C. Saturday, bringing a smile to many spending their Christmas in the hospital. Children completing a Christmas Eve art project at Children’s National Hospital unexpectedly had a chance to show off their creations...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. fire crews who pulled man from burning truck recount dramatic rescue
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY (7News) — It all started midday Monday, when Prince George’s County firefighters Jared Badger and Mitchell Owen were transporting a “nonpriority” patient to the hospital in an ambulance and saw a burning pickup truck on Route 50, near Annapolis. When they stopped, an...
WJLA
15-year-old boy shot in Greenbelt on Christmas Day, police say
GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — Greenbelt Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Christmas Day. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter around 1:17 p.m. There they found evidence of a shooting. Around 1:51 p.m., police learned that a 15-year-old boy arrived...
WJLA
NICU patients dressing to impress in their Christmas best
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center patients are dressing to impress this holiday season. The tiniest patients in the NICU are in their Christmas best, the hospital shared. The hospital and patients are wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday. Dressing up heading into...
WJLA
Woman struck and killed along University Boulevard in Hyattsville, Md.
HYATTTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, Md. Friday morning, according to Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). The pedestrian crash happened just before 6 a.m., in the area of University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue, police...
WJLA
Arlington County Sheriff's Office no longer voluntarily working with ICE
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In a letter sent earlier this week, Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur informed advocacy groups that her department will no longer voluntarily cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The letter states the Arlington County Sheriff's Office, "will no longer recognize any 'voluntary...
