1-day sale drops this gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti to $550

As recently as five years ago, gaming laptops weren’t special, often bulky, having terrible battery time, and not even being able to run games on high-quality graphics. While the battery isn’t much better, gaming laptops have made many great strides since then. Companies like Lenovo have released the Ideapad Gaming 3, a great budget gaming laptop that can run most modern games, even with a few graphical compromises. Even better, you can grab one of the best Lenovo laptop brands for just $550, rather than the $900 it usually goes for, although the deal will end soon, so you should grab it quickly!
2022 was an incredible year for handheld gaming

The past year was stellar for handheld gaming, no matter the size of your actual hands. Between the Steam Deck, Playdate and an explosion of retro consoles, we received an embarrassing amount of mobile gaming goodness in 2022, and cloud play is only encouraging more innovation. Even though Sony still hasn’t revived the Vita, it feels like the handheld market is in the throes of a renaissance — so let’s celebrate the milestones of the year right here.
Apple's AirPods Pro fall to $200, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. While it's a...
DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
The long-delayed 'Sports Story' suddenly arrives on Nintendo Switch

After a long delay, Sports Story is now available on . Fans of Golf Story have been awaiting the follow-up for quite some time. Sports Story was initially supposed to , but as has been the case with so many games over the last few years, it was delayed. Sports...
Twitter Blue perks now include higher ranking replies and 60-minute video uploads

Twitter Blue has enabled new perks for subscribers including "prioritized rankings in conversations" and video uploads up to 60 minutes in length, according to an updated feature list spotted by TechCrunch. Both features were promised by Elon Musk last month when he said Blue subscribers who pay $8 per month would get "priority in replies, mentions & search" and the ability to post long videos.
Best apps for reading library books on iPhone and iPad

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The way we access library books has drastically changed. You can access an enormous amount of borrowable content through an iPhone or iPad app — here's how. Public libraries have paired up with...
