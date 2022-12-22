Read full article on original website
Related
New Intel Arc drivers bring some massive improvements to DirectX 9 performance
What just happened? One of Intel Arc's most significant flaws is its performance within games using the DirectX 9 API. Some competing cards can outperform it by over 100 percent. However, this week, Intel released a new driver update that boasts "up to 1.8x" frame rates in DX9 titles. In...
Digital Trends
1-day sale drops this gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti to $550
As recently as five years ago, gaming laptops weren’t special, often bulky, having terrible battery time, and not even being able to run games on high-quality graphics. While the battery isn’t much better, gaming laptops have made many great strides since then. Companies like Lenovo have released the Ideapad Gaming 3, a great budget gaming laptop that can run most modern games, even with a few graphical compromises. Even better, you can grab one of the best Lenovo laptop brands for just $550, rather than the $900 it usually goes for, although the deal will end soon, so you should grab it quickly!
Engadget
2022 was an incredible year for handheld gaming
The past year was stellar for handheld gaming, no matter the size of your actual hands. Between the Steam Deck, Playdate and an explosion of retro consoles, we received an embarrassing amount of mobile gaming goodness in 2022, and cloud play is only encouraging more innovation. Even though Sony still hasn’t revived the Vita, it feels like the handheld market is in the throes of a renaissance — so let’s celebrate the milestones of the year right here.
Engadget
Apple's AirPods Pro fall to $200, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. While it's a...
makeuseof.com
DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
I tried out a bunch of pariah state OSes to find out which is best for gaming
Don't defect to North Korea if you want to keep ahold of your Steam library.
Engadget
The long-delayed 'Sports Story' suddenly arrives on Nintendo Switch
After a long delay, Sports Story is now available on . Fans of Golf Story have been awaiting the follow-up for quite some time. Sports Story was initially supposed to , but as has been the case with so many games over the last few years, it was delayed. Sports...
Engadget
Twitter Blue perks now include higher ranking replies and 60-minute video uploads
Twitter Blue has enabled new perks for subscribers including "prioritized rankings in conversations" and video uploads up to 60 minutes in length, according to an updated feature list spotted by TechCrunch. Both features were promised by Elon Musk last month when he said Blue subscribers who pay $8 per month would get "priority in replies, mentions & search" and the ability to post long videos.
How to set up F-Droid, the open-source alternative to the Google Play Store
Browsing through an app store can be frustrating. Whenever you’re looking for a simple tool to tune your guitar or remind yourself to water the plants, the results immediately ask you for money or are entirely cluttered with ads. Now, let’s not begrudge developers for wanting to make money—most...
Apple Insider
Best apps for reading library books on iPhone and iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The way we access library books has drastically changed. You can access an enormous amount of borrowable content through an iPhone or iPad app — here's how. Public libraries have paired up with...
Comments / 0