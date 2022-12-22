ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN

Hundreds of gifts handed out to kids on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — Families on the north side of Milwaukee received a special holiday surprise; hundreds of gifts were distributed before Santa even visited their homes. "I stepped outside my door, man, I just seen all these cars coming up the road here, low and behold, it's Christmas," said Chris Adams.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

3 New Milwaukee Speakeasies You Have to Check Out

THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. With an 11-person capacity, this very intimate speakeasy operated by Bittercube is set in an old bank vault on the garden level of the new North Avenue Market. (We like the roomier main bar upstairs, too.) Lowly lit canned lights along the ceiling, blue lights beneath the bar, candles and lamps set the mood in the tiny space, which has fortified walls made of immaculate Cream City brick. The cozy bar, with a base made of safety deposit box faces, accommodates only four stools. Skilled, friendly mixologists prepare transcendent, tasty craft cocktails with catchy names (Queen of Lemon Herbs) and unusual ingredients. (Fennel pollen syrup, anyone?) Reservations highly recommended. Wed-Sat nights.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

She Once Worked at Burger King

On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

A new chapter in the Kenosha casino saga

The year 2022 added another chapter to Kenosha County’s casino saga. To the surprise of many area residents, in July the Menominee tribe announced it would partner with Hard Rock International to relaunch the tribe’s efforts to open an entertainment center and casino on the west side of the City of Kenosha.
KENOSHA, WI
morethanjustparks.com

5 SURPRISING National Parks Near Milwaukee You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)

National Parks Near Milwaukee! There’s so much more to the Badger State than the Pabst Mansion. In this article, More Than Just Parks gives you some exciting vacation destinations within a day’s drive of Milwaukee. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee restaurant openings, closings and reopenings at the end of 2022

In light of the holiday season, many of us are spending more time in restaurants with friends and families. But you may have found that your favorite, legacy restaurant is now closed. Over the past few months, a number of old favorites have shuttered their doors here in Milwaukee while new restaurants have filled their place. In some cases, former legacy restaurants have been resurrected. Lori Fredrich, editor for OnMilwaukee and expert on Milwaukee area cuisine offers this summary of the prominent restaurant closing, openings and reopenings season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Weather: Sun to Snow Showers

Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936

Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc building offers community one last service

OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Port Washington woman sues Aldi over tainted falafel

PORT WASHINGTON — A Port Washington woman is suing Aldi and Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC, after claiming she was hospitalized twice and diagnosed with E. coli after eating Earth Grown falafel that was purchased at the supermarket chain. The lawsuit was filed last week by Ron Simon & Associates and Dunk Law Firm, PLLC, who are representing Nicole Ksioszk.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In West Allis

You are seeking for the awesome hospital full list in the West Allis area, right? I’ve provided in this blog the awesome hospital full list these are physically placed in the West Allis. Also, a direction link from your location, and Support Hotline, details directions, average internet users reviews,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Narcan available free of charge at 2 Greenfield, Milwaukee locations

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A first in our area -- Narcan is now available free of charge, no questions asked, in both Greenfield and on Milwaukee's north side. This is the Narcan vending machine in the lobby of the Greenfield Law Enforcement Center, accessible 24-7. Greenfield had 103 opioid-suspected overdoses...
MILWAUKEE, WI
