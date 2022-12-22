Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
WISN
Hundreds of gifts handed out to kids on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE — Families on the north side of Milwaukee received a special holiday surprise; hundreds of gifts were distributed before Santa even visited their homes. "I stepped outside my door, man, I just seen all these cars coming up the road here, low and behold, it's Christmas," said Chris Adams.
milwaukeemag.com
3 New Milwaukee Speakeasies You Have to Check Out
THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. With an 11-person capacity, this very intimate speakeasy operated by Bittercube is set in an old bank vault on the garden level of the new North Avenue Market. (We like the roomier main bar upstairs, too.) Lowly lit canned lights along the ceiling, blue lights beneath the bar, candles and lamps set the mood in the tiny space, which has fortified walls made of immaculate Cream City brick. The cozy bar, with a base made of safety deposit box faces, accommodates only four stools. Skilled, friendly mixologists prepare transcendent, tasty craft cocktails with catchy names (Queen of Lemon Herbs) and unusual ingredients. (Fennel pollen syrup, anyone?) Reservations highly recommended. Wed-Sat nights.
CBS 58
'Flights are crazy': Travelers at General Mitchell International face delays, some cancellations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's the day before Christmas and many are still trying to get home or go see loved ones. Travelers at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport faced multiple delays and some cancellations on Saturday, Dec. 24. Some told CBS 58's Ellie Nakamoto-White that while flying on Christmas...
spectrumnews1.com
'Home Alone 2: Lost in Milwaukee': The holiday classic that never was
MILWAUKEE — Months after the 1990 film “Home Alone” smashed box office records, the movie’s writer and producer, the legendary John Hughes, started to work on a sequel which would eventually become 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”. The sequel, just like...
CBS 58
'We'd sing every Christmas carol, every verse, every night': Wisconsin's David HB Drake embraces role as folk-singing Santa for Christmas season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mike Strehlow enters the home studio of David HB Drake, a Wisconsin musician and educator inspired by his journeys across the Midwest. But it's Christmastime when Drake's unique look and musical style earn him comparisons with another kind-hearted soul hailing from the North Pole.
shepherdexpress.com
She Once Worked at Burger King
On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A new chapter in the Kenosha casino saga
The year 2022 added another chapter to Kenosha County’s casino saga. To the surprise of many area residents, in July the Menominee tribe announced it would partner with Hard Rock International to relaunch the tribe’s efforts to open an entertainment center and casino on the west side of the City of Kenosha.
morethanjustparks.com
5 SURPRISING National Parks Near Milwaukee You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Milwaukee! There’s so much more to the Badger State than the Pabst Mansion. In this article, More Than Just Parks gives you some exciting vacation destinations within a day’s drive of Milwaukee. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurant openings, closings and reopenings at the end of 2022
In light of the holiday season, many of us are spending more time in restaurants with friends and families. But you may have found that your favorite, legacy restaurant is now closed. Over the past few months, a number of old favorites have shuttered their doors here in Milwaukee while new restaurants have filled their place. In some cases, former legacy restaurants have been resurrected. Lori Fredrich, editor for OnMilwaukee and expert on Milwaukee area cuisine offers this summary of the prominent restaurant closing, openings and reopenings season.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
WISN
Weather: Sun to Snow Showers
Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936
Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc building offers community one last service
OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Port Washington woman sues Aldi over tainted falafel
PORT WASHINGTON — A Port Washington woman is suing Aldi and Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC, after claiming she was hospitalized twice and diagnosed with E. coli after eating Earth Grown falafel that was purchased at the supermarket chain. The lawsuit was filed last week by Ron Simon & Associates and Dunk Law Firm, PLLC, who are representing Nicole Ksioszk.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
CBS 58
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee area a 'concern' for health leaders as people gather for holidays
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County health leaders are alerting the public to be cautious as COVID-19 cases, positivity and hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks at the same time as health care providers battle an aggressive flu season and RSV infections. "The good news, first, is that RSV is...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In West Allis
You are seeking for the awesome hospital full list in the West Allis area, right? I’ve provided in this blog the awesome hospital full list these are physically placed in the West Allis. Also, a direction link from your location, and Support Hotline, details directions, average internet users reviews,...
CBS 58
Narcan available free of charge at 2 Greenfield, Milwaukee locations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A first in our area -- Narcan is now available free of charge, no questions asked, in both Greenfield and on Milwaukee's north side. This is the Narcan vending machine in the lobby of the Greenfield Law Enforcement Center, accessible 24-7. Greenfield had 103 opioid-suspected overdoses...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee doctor steers us through new world of FDA-regulated over-the-counter hearing aids
One of the many products being pushed hard this holiday season is over-the-counter hearing aids. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently allowed sales of the devices after years of unregulated hearing products being on the market. There are, still, of course, prescription hearing aids, available from a licensed medical professional.
