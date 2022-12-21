Travis Hunter was the number one high school recruit in the nation for 2022, after putting on a amazing performance at Jackson State during his freshman year campaign everybody wanted to know if Hunter was going to follow Coach Prime to Boulder. Fans have been waiting on his decision for a week even to the point where Travis Hunter said if 100,000 people subscribe to his Youtube page that he would give his decision. Fans and the football world made sure that got him 100k subscribers in just a few hours. These college athletes really know how to market themselves. Travis Hunter announced that he would be joining Deion Sanders at the University Of Colorado. The Buffaloes have been making moves in just these 2 short weeks since the new head coaching announcement. Good luck to Hunter on his huge power move.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO