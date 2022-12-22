Read full article on original website
BBC
Premiership Rugby: London Irish 29-20 Saracens
Tries: Hassell-Collins, Cunningham-South Cons: Jackson 2 Pens: Jackson 5. Tries: Pifeleti, Maitland Cons: Farrell 2 Pens: Farrell 2. London Irish survived a spell with just 12 men to hand Saracens their first Premiership defeat of the campaign in an absorbing contest. Ollie Hassell-Collins and Chandler Cunningham-South crossed for Irish and...
BBC
Premiership Rugby: Leicester 28-13 Gloucester: Anthony Watson scores twice in Tigers victory
Tries: Porter, Watson 2 Cons: Burns 2 Pens: Burns 3. Richard Wigglesworth won his first match as interim head coach at Leicester as they beat Gloucester 28-8. An Adam Hastings penalty was bettered by two from Freddie Burns to give Leicester the lead, before Albert Tuisue's try edged Gloucester ahead.
BBC
John Bateman: England second-rower leaves Wigan to join Wests Tigers
John Bateman has left the Wigan Warriors to join Wests Tigers in Australia's NRL. It will be the second row's second stint down under. Bateman, 29, left Wigan for Canberra Raiders in 2019 before returning home in 2021 for personal reasons and signing a four-year deal at the DW Stadium.
Antonio Conte admits to ‘strange’ experience of watching Kane v Lloris
Antonio Conte has spoken of the “strange” experience of watching his two most senior players face each other from the penalty spot not once but twice during the World Cup. The Spurs coach has the task of making sure both Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris are focused on achieving for Spurs in the second half of the Premier League season which resumes on Boxing Day. But the Italian has little doubt his two leaders will be ready, despite the unusual events of the quarter-final between England and France.
BBC
Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup. The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the City squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. Guardiola's initial explanation was to say Phillips, who joined City from Leeds...
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
BBC
Leeds v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Leeds haven't won any of their last seven Premier League home games against reigning champions (D2 L5), since a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in May 1999. Man City won this exact fixture 4-0 in April last season, last winning back-to-back away league games against Leeds in September 2000. Leeds striker...
SB Nation
Graham Potter confirms Wesley Fofana injury setback, looking to restart season with a win
After a nearly six-week winter World Cup break, Chelsea are back. Well, in a few days, on Tuesday, when we take on AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Unfortunately, the break hasn’t quite healed the (physical) wounds in the squad, and most of those who were injured, remain injured, with Wesley Fofana suffering a setback in the behind-closed-doors friendly last weekend and Armando Broja blowing out his knee in the other, open-doors friendly in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. That sort of bad luck has haunted us for the past couple seasons, so it sure would be nice if the football gods smiled upon us once again at some point soon.
BBC
Irish Premiership: Festive form guide as Boxing Day derby bonanza beckons
Coverage: Glentoran v Linfield live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer from 13:45 GMT; Sportsound on BBC Sounds and Radio Ulster from 14:00; live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website. It's as much a festive tradition as turkey and all the trimmings and presents under...
BBC
Gemma Bonner: Liverpool re-sign WSL-winning captain
Liverpool have re-signed defender Gemma Bonner, who captained the side to two Women's Super League titles in her first spell at the club. The 31-year-old, capped 11 times by England, will join the Reds from US side Racing Louisville, subject to international clearance and approvals. Bonner spent six years at...
BBC
Dundee United 2-2 Hearts: Hearts rescue draw with United but lose Gordon to injury
Lawrence Shankland's late penalty salvaged a draw for Hearts at Dundee United in a Scottish Premiership game marred by a serious injury to Scotland keeper Craig Gordon. Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt scored for the hosts either side of Michael Smith's well-finished equaliser before Shankland's 94th minute spot-kick. The visitors...
