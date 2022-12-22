Read full article on original website
From print to the big screen, here are 11 books that were turned into TV shows and movies this year
This year, adapted television shows and movies were inspired by everything from Agatha Christie classics to LBTQ graphic novels.
What’s the point of writing a diary? For me, it’s an expression of personal freedom
Under an awning at night with the rain coming down. On the top deck of a bus travelling between parties at opposite ends of London. Leaning against the cubicle door of a pub toilet. These are some of the places I have written Google Docs diary entries in the past week. Mostly I do so via the Google app on my phone in a document titled Written Version of 2022. It contains everything you might imagine – slipshod accounts of nights out and lists of everything I recall drinking, lines from poems and films and songs, screenshots of paintings, recipes, scraps of news, seasonally dependent paeans or fury directed towards the weather, honest accounts of my emotional state, less honest accounts of my emotional state.
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of the flagship Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin centers on seven outcasts who “unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them,” giving rise to a prototype witcher. The ensuing conflict brings about the Conjunction of the Spheres, which merges the worlds of monsters, humans, and elves — something that was only vaguely explained in author Andrzej Sapkowski's book series from which the series is adapted. Though Netflix has yet to renew Blood Origin for Season 2, there are already a few factors working against that possibility.
Harry Melling’s Latest Role Is Miles Away From Harry Potter
A lot has changed since we first saw Harry Melling on screen as Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter. The 33-year-old British actor has created a long and multi-faceted career over the last decade. Whether it’s playing the shrewd Harry Beltik in The Queen’s Gambit or the spider-loving preacher in The Devil All The Time, the actor continues to charm audiences with his captivating performance. In the highly anticipated mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye, Melling plays renowned author Edgar Allan Poe, alongside Christian Bale, and the crowd is already abuzz. Whilst Melling has a strong presence and is widely remembered on screen, what do we know about his personal life? And is the actor dating anyone?
“OG Nepo Baby” Jamie Lee Curtis Took On The Current Discourse
The conversation around “nepo babies” has reached a fever pitch in the wake of a recent New York Magazine cover story about children of Hollywood stars who have made names of their own — and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere just yet. Two-time Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis joined the fray with an impassioned Instagram message about her own experience on Friday, Dec. 23. Calling herself “an OG nepo baby,” she took on the discourse and defended their “right to exist.”
Bustle Daily Newsletter: December 23, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 23, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Here’s How To Vacation Like You’re Emily In Paris. Writer Meehika Barua wanted to channel her Emily...
Romesh Ranganathan's Romantic Getaway Is Perfect For Bonnie & Clyde Fans
From Asian Provocateur to BBC’s Avoidance, Romesh Ranganathan has been dipping his toe into acting in recent years and has cemented himself as a comedy legend in British television. And he’s set to continue his venture into the acting world with his latest show, Romantic Getaway. Joining forces with friend and fellow comedian Katherine Ryan, the six-part comedy-drama is set to drop on Sky in 2023 and will follow main characters Alison (Ryan) and Deacon (Ranganathan) as unlikely criminals. But what exactly is Romantic Getaway about? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Sky series.
Barry Keoghan’s Partner Didn’t Believe He Was An Actor At First
No matter his role or the film, Barry Keoghan finds a way to leave an indelible mark on his audience. The 30-year-old Irish actor plays a supporting but key role in The Banshees of Inisherin and also recently appeared in The Eternals and The Batman, as well as Dunkirk and The Green Knight. In 2023, he returns to the screens in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn — a project described as a story about “obsession centred on an aristocratic English family” — the first film in which he plays a lead role. Whilst Keoghan is mastering his craft as an actor, what do we know about his personal life off-screen? And is he dating anyone?
BBC’s Marie Antoinette Was Partially Filmed At Kim Kardashian’s Fave Holiday Spot
This year’s Christmas TV schedule is packed with must-see shows and specials, with the BBC saving some of its best and highly-anticipated dramas until the end of the year, including their period drama Marie Antoinette, starring Emilia Schüle and Louis Cunningham. Written by The Favourite’s Deborah Davis, this eight-part series will premiere on Dec. 29 and features stunning period costumes and gorgeous hair and make-up set in lavish palaces. But where exactly was BBC’s Marie Antoinette filmed?
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega's Net Worth Solidifies Her Scream Queen Status
Move over Jamie Lee Curtis — there’s a new Scream Queen on the block. Jenna Ortega, star of Tim Burton’s Netflix show Wednesday, has taken the baton for Gen Z and is running with it. Ortega got her start in 2012 when she was just 10 years...
Edward Norton’s Wife Is The Driving Force Behind Their Passion Project
The much-anticipated sequel in the Knives Out franchise, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, finally landed in cinemas recently, with not long to go before it’ll be available to stream in the comfort of your own home. Just in time for Christmas, of course. In the sequel, Golden Globe award-winning actor Edward Norton plays the leading role of tech billionaire Miles Bron, with the film tracking the murder mystery that follows him and his friends to his private Greek island. Best known for films such as Fight Club and The Incredible Hulk, Norton has carved out quite the career in Hollywood but as well as his love for acting, he also has a wife who shares a similar passion. But who is Edward Norton’s partner?
Call The Midwife Could "Keep On Going" Beyond Series 13
When it comes to the annual festive TV schedule, BBC’s Call The Midwife has become quite the Christmas staple. This year, fans have again been gifted a seasonal special of the beloved drama, which will likely leave viewers wanting more. Thankfully, the series has already been renewed for at least two more outings, with Seasons 12 and 13 set to air in 2023 and 2024, respectively. But, will there be a Call The Midwife series 14?
Julie Andrews’ Granddaughter Revived One Of Her Most Iconic Roles
A Hollywood icon, Julie Andrews has shaped cinematic history in more ways than one. If it’s humming along in The Sound of Music, teaching us how to courtesy as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries films, or more recently, as the voice of Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton. The 87-year-old actor has been in the industry for decades and has won an Oscar, two Emmys, and three Grammys, but what do we know about her personal life? And who are her children?
