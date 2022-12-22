ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

What channel is Raiders vs. Steelers on today? Schedule, time for NFL Week 16 Saturday night game

It's been 50 years since the Immaculate Reception took place, but it's all about a pair of current running backs on Saturday night. Steelers back Najee Harris hasn't exactly built on the success of his rookie season this year, but in many ways, the offense is still running through the running back: His 243 touches still lead Pittsburgh by a wide margin, as Diontae Johnson ranks No. 2 on the squad with 84 touches overall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

Why is Raiders vs. Steelers only on NFL Network? How to watch NFL Saturday night game

The Raiders and Steelers will face off under the lights on Christmas Eve this Saturday. However, you might not be able to find the game on any of the usual channels. NFL Network will be handling national broadcast duties for the primetime matchup. It continues some out-of-the-ordinary NFL broadcasting decisions as the league heads into the final weeks of the regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at kicker in fantasy football

Making it to your fantasy football championship matchup is a great feeling, but the one unfortunate side effect is you still have to care about start 'em, sit 'em decisions at kicker. Fortunately, we've bought into the whole "spirit of giving" aspect of the holiday season, and we're here to help by offering up our Week 17 fantasy kicker rankings.
Sporting News

What time is Warriors vs. Grizzlies on today? TV channel, live streams for 2022 NBA Christmas game

The Warriors and Grizzlies are both dealing with health problems as they head into a primetime matchup on Christmas Day. Golden State will be without Stephen Curry, who suffered a shoulder injury during a Dec. 14 game against the Pacers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Dec. 15 that Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks," and Curry recently said that he is "still in the early healing process."
MEMPHIS, TN
Sporting News

NFL playoff bracket 2022: Updated AFC, NFC seeds if season ended after Week 16

Nearly a third of the NFL is looking for a post-Christmas miracle. Entering the primetime games in Week 16, there are 10 teams outside of playoff seeding still in the hunt for a berth — and all of them are under .500. The Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers and Raiders...
Sporting News

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Colts-Chargers Showdown tournaments

The Colts and Chargers wrap up Week 16 on Monday Night Football, and while it's not the most expecting matchup, there are still plenty of intriguing options in this single-game DFS player pool. We're going with a Chargers-heavy build for our DraftKings Showdown lineup, but we're "Captaining" a Colt and rounding things out with a value sleeper from Indy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy