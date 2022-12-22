Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Sporting News
Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony
The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
Sporting News
What channel is Raiders vs. Steelers on today? Schedule, time for NFL Week 16 Saturday night game
It's been 50 years since the Immaculate Reception took place, but it's all about a pair of current running backs on Saturday night. Steelers back Najee Harris hasn't exactly built on the success of his rookie season this year, but in many ways, the offense is still running through the running back: His 243 touches still lead Pittsburgh by a wide margin, as Diontae Johnson ranks No. 2 on the squad with 84 touches overall.
1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18
The NFL will have one primetime game on Saturday night in Week 18, and an unlikely contest has emerged as a potential option. The post 1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Why is Raiders vs. Steelers only on NFL Network? How to watch NFL Saturday night game
The Raiders and Steelers will face off under the lights on Christmas Eve this Saturday. However, you might not be able to find the game on any of the usual channels. NFL Network will be handling national broadcast duties for the primetime matchup. It continues some out-of-the-ordinary NFL broadcasting decisions as the league heads into the final weeks of the regular season.
Sporting News
What time are NFL games today? TV schedule, channels for Christmas Week 16 tripleheader
Christmastime is here, football, sacks and cheer(leaders). In between opening presents, chewing on a warm Christmas ham and sucking down a nice cup of eggnog, take in some NFL pigskin, with three matchups closing out the holiday weekend. The Packers and Dolphins meet in the first of an NFL Christmas...
Sporting News
Panthers playoff chances: How Carolina can win NFC South after victory over Lions
The Panthers injected new life into their season with a 37-23 win over the Lions on Sunday, bouncing back from a loss to the Steelers to reassert themselves in the NFC South. Backed by a dominant run game, Carolina ran all over Detroit's defense and again looked like a formidable team capable of winning a dismal division.
Sporting News
Where is Philip Rivers now? Former Chargers, Colts QB embraces new role as high school coach
NFL fans have been spoiled over the past two decades by the presence of legendary quarterbacks. We all know the names: Brady, Manning, Rodgers, Brees and Favre, to list a few. But there's another name we would do well not to forget: Philip Rivers. Rivers' 17-year career ended with him...
Sporting News
Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at kicker in fantasy football
Making it to your fantasy football championship matchup is a great feeling, but the one unfortunate side effect is you still have to care about start 'em, sit 'em decisions at kicker. Fortunately, we've bought into the whole "spirit of giving" aspect of the holiday season, and we're here to help by offering up our Week 17 fantasy kicker rankings.
Sporting News
What time is Warriors vs. Grizzlies on today? TV channel, live streams for 2022 NBA Christmas game
The Warriors and Grizzlies are both dealing with health problems as they head into a primetime matchup on Christmas Day. Golden State will be without Stephen Curry, who suffered a shoulder injury during a Dec. 14 game against the Pacers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Dec. 15 that Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks," and Curry recently said that he is "still in the early healing process."
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2022: Updated AFC, NFC seeds if season ended after Week 16
Nearly a third of the NFL is looking for a post-Christmas miracle. Entering the primetime games in Week 16, there are 10 teams outside of playoff seeding still in the hunt for a berth — and all of them are under .500. The Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers and Raiders...
Sporting News
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Russell Wilson's brutal Christmas performance gives Seahawks top-3 pick
The Broncos still have a lump of coal in their stocking. The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving to the Seahawks; The Denver passer had another performance to forget on Christmas, going 15-of-27 for 214 yards, a touchdown and three dreadful interceptions in a blowout loss to the Rams.
Sporting News
Bills staying in Chicago after win over Bears due to Buffalo blizzard, airport shutdown
The Bills will not be home Christmas. Following a 35-13 over the Bears on Saturday, the team will be forced to stay in Chicago overnight because of a looming blizzard in Western New York. All of Erie County is under a driving ban and wind and snow have reduced visibility, making travel unsafe.
Sporting News
NFL world reacts to Steelers players arriving to stadium wearing Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey: 'Awesome tribute'
The Steelers found a unique way to honor the late, great Franco Harris on Christmas Eve just days after his death at 72. The entire Pittsburgh team wore Harris' jersey ahead of their Saturday night game against the Raiders. The Steelers released a video that showed many of their stars...
Ranking the 10 Best College Football Coach Bat Signals
Who has the best reactions on Twitter when landing a recruit?
Sporting News
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Colts-Chargers Showdown tournaments
The Colts and Chargers wrap up Week 16 on Monday Night Football, and while it's not the most expecting matchup, there are still plenty of intriguing options in this single-game DFS player pool. We're going with a Chargers-heavy build for our DraftKings Showdown lineup, but we're "Captaining" a Colt and rounding things out with a value sleeper from Indy.
Sporting News
How T.Y Hilton's 3rd & 30 catch propelled Cowboys win vs. Eagles: 'That's why you go and get a guy like that'
After Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn't plan to play in the regular season in early December, the Cowboys went and signed someone who could. In comes T.Y. Hilton, who joined Dallas to give Dak Prescott another proven option in key moments, and he delivered in a big way on Sunday against the Eagles.
Sporting News
What channel is Chargers vs. Colts on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 16
Jeff Saturday's boys were at the business end of the biggest comeback in NFL history in Week 15, as the Colts somehow blew a 33-0 lead, certainly triggering some unkind 28-3 memories in Matt Ryan's brain. Things don't get much better for the Colts as the enter Week 16. They...
Sporting News
Steelers playoff picture: Pittsburgh's updated AFC wild-card chances to still make NFL playoffs
The Steelers stayed alive in the AFC playoff picture in Week 16 by rallying to beat the visiting Raiders 13-10 on Saturday night. A loss would have eliminated Pittsburgh from wild-card contention, but the win gave the team some hope for the final two weeks. Here's breaking down where the...
Sporting News
Titans vs. Texans weather updates: Kickoff time delayed due to rolling power blackouts in Nashville
Kickoff of the game between the Titans and Texans in Nashville has been pushed back one hour as the region grapples with rolling power blackouts amid the winter storm affecting much of the country. Nashville is among the metropolitan areas feeling the effects of the storm, with temperatures in the...
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Cowboys final score, results: Dallas stays alive in NFC East as late turnovers doom Philadelphia
This high-profile NFC East matchup might've lost some of its appeal when the Cowboys lost last weekend, but the game certainly didn't disappoint. Gardner Minshew matched Dak Prescott throw-for-throw until the end, when turnovers ultimately cost the Eagles their 14th win of the season. An early pick-six by Josh Sweat...
