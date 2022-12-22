ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary & Services: Ronald Keith Pollard

Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, and a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer,...
CAMERON, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injures 1

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injured a Colorado man Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old male pedestrian from Colorado entered southbound I-35 at the 54.2-mile marker. Crash reports indicate that a 70-year-old woman from Iowa struck the pedestrian while driving a 2020 Toyota RAV4.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
kscj.com

STRANDED NEBRASKA STORM VICTIMS RESCUED BY SNOWMOBILES

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 500 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM AND COLD TEMPERATURES. NEBRASKA TROOPERS PERFORMED 306 MOTORIST ASSISTS STATEWIDE ON THURSDAY, IN ADDITION TO 211 STATEWIDE ON WEDNESDAY. IN MANY CASES, TROOPERS HAVE USED THEIR PATROL VEHICLES TO TRANSPORT...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska

Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen injured after SUV overturns

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after noon Saturday in DeKalb County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by a 17-year-old girl from Weatherby was northbound on Highway EE ten miles north of Cameron. The driver lost control of the...
WOWT

Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
kttn.com

Pedestrian struck by SUV on Interstate 35 near Cameron

ktvo.com

Most major roads in the Heartland reported as snow covered

Southeast Iowa - Northeast Missouri — Checking road conditions in the Heartland just after 8 a.m. Thursday, major roads in northeast Missouri are being reported as partly covered. In northwest Missouri, major roads are reported as covered. In southeast Iowa, most major roads are being reported as completely covered...
St. Joseph Post

SUV strikes man in DeKalb County on Christmas Eve

WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

abc17news.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
