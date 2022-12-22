Read full article on original website
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
Watch a Mammoth Unexpected Christmas Meteor Explode Over Missouri
There are several times per year during known meteor showers when it's not unusual to see something like this. However, this huge meteor was completely unexpected as it exploded over Missouri as captured on video by a photographer. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies on YouTube shared this video from Albany,...
Obituary & Services: Ronald Keith Pollard
Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, and a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer,...
Friday Dec. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4th pediatric death among 5 dead
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injures 1
DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injured a Colorado man Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old male pedestrian from Colorado entered southbound I-35 at the 54.2-mile marker. Crash reports indicate that a 70-year-old woman from Iowa struck the pedestrian while driving a 2020 Toyota RAV4.
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
True urban legend: Body hidden in Missouri hotel room
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
STRANDED NEBRASKA STORM VICTIMS RESCUED BY SNOWMOBILES
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 500 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM AND COLD TEMPERATURES. NEBRASKA TROOPERS PERFORMED 306 MOTORIST ASSISTS STATEWIDE ON THURSDAY, IN ADDITION TO 211 STATEWIDE ON WEDNESDAY. IN MANY CASES, TROOPERS HAVE USED THEIR PATROL VEHICLES TO TRANSPORT...
Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska
Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
Missouri teen injured after SUV overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after noon Saturday in DeKalb County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by a 17-year-old girl from Weatherby was northbound on Highway EE ten miles north of Cameron. The driver lost control of the...
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
Genetically modified mosquitoes may be released in California next year
Representational imagePhoto byЕгор КамелевonUnsplash. In March this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California between 2022 and 2024 to limit the transmission of harmful diseases such as dengue, Zika, and yellow fever.
Nebraska health officials investigating cluster of Salmonella-related gastrointestinal illnesses
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says it's investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by Salmonella Typhimurium. Health officials said the root of the problem may lie in alfalfa sprouts. To date, 12 people affected have reported eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec....
Iowa man dies in crash on SB I-35 in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Department says its investigators as well the Kansas Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the deadly crash.
Most major roads in the Heartland reported as snow covered
Southeast Iowa - Northeast Missouri — Checking road conditions in the Heartland just after 8 a.m. Thursday, major roads in northeast Missouri are being reported as partly covered. In northwest Missouri, major roads are reported as covered. In southeast Iowa, most major roads are being reported as completely covered...
SUV strikes man in DeKalb County on Christmas Eve
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Toyota Rav4 driven by Patricia A. Desotel, 70, Washington, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 just before the Caldwell County line. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as 38-year-old Jon N. Jarboe of Evans, Colorado, who had entered the road.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
