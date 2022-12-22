ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

What channel is Raiders vs. Steelers on today? Schedule, time for NFL Week 16 Saturday night game

It's been 50 years since the Immaculate Reception took place, but it's all about a pair of current running backs on Saturday night. Steelers back Najee Harris hasn't exactly built on the success of his rookie season this year, but in many ways, the offense is still running through the running back: His 243 touches still lead Pittsburgh by a wide margin, as Diontae Johnson ranks No. 2 on the squad with 84 touches overall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks schedule for Gator Bowl

The South Carolina football players, coaches and support staff will have the chance to spend part of their Christmas with their families but that night, it is time to get back to work to finish off the 2022 season. The Gamecocks (8-4) will reconvene in Jacksonville, Fla. to begin preparation for the Gator Bowl at 6 p.m. on December 25.
COLUMBIA, SC
Sporting News

Bengals vs. Patriots odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 16 — Can New England bounce back from its brutal loss last week?

After a calamitous Week 15 collapse, the Patriots (7-7) host the surging Bengals (10-4) for a pivotal Week 16 AFC clash this Saturday. The 'feels-like' temperature at kickoff could be in the single-digits, with New England's weather as chilly as its fans' reactions to its disastrous lateral luck at the end of last week's loss to the Raiders. We have all the odds, betting tips, storylines, and predictions to get you prepped for this huge conference battle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Colts-Chargers Showdown tournaments

The Colts and Chargers wrap up Week 16 on Monday Night Football, and while it's not the most expecting matchup, there are still plenty of intriguing options in this single-game DFS player pool. We're going with a Chargers-heavy build for our DraftKings Showdown lineup, but we're "Captaining" a Colt and rounding things out with a value sleeper from Indy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE

