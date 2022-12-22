Read full article on original website
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
NFL insider suggests Lamar Jackson trade increasingly possible in 2023
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into the 2022 NFL season seeking to prove he deserved to become the highest-paid
Sporting News
Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony
The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
First Coast News
Merry Christmas, Jacksonville! It's official: The Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Merry Christmas, Jacksonville!. The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) and the Tennessee Titans (7-8) are tied for first place in the AFC South after the Titans lost to the Houston Texans Saturday. The Jaguars will play the Texans in Week 17, while the Titans will play the Dallas...
Sporting News
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Russell Wilson's brutal Christmas performance gives Seahawks top-3 pick
The Broncos still have a lump of coal in their stocking. The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving to the Seahawks; The Denver passer had another performance to forget on Christmas, going 15-of-27 for 214 yards, a touchdown and three dreadful interceptions in a blowout loss to the Rams.
'A lot of food gets thrown down': Inside the Chargers' extravagant team dinners
Defensive captain Khalil Mack has forged a new tradition for the Chargers: Friday night feasts at some of Orange County's swankiest restaurants.
Sporting News
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
We’ve finally reached championship week, and rounding your starting lineup out with a reliable wide receiver corps is a must. Our Week 17 fantasy WR PPR rankings can help you sift through the best sleepers and streamers as you plot your path to a championship victory. Starting on the...
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Hockenson makes toe-tapping TD catch after beautiful throw from Kirk Cousins against Giants
T.J. Hockenson linked up with Kirk Cousins early on Saturday. Hockenson caught a TD great pass from Cousins in the back of the end zone. Hockenson joined the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1 after spending the majority of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. It looks like Cousins appreciates having another weapon to throw passes to.
Sporting News
What channel is Raiders vs. Steelers on today? Schedule, time for NFL Week 16 Saturday night game
It's been 50 years since the Immaculate Reception took place, but it's all about a pair of current running backs on Saturday night. Steelers back Najee Harris hasn't exactly built on the success of his rookie season this year, but in many ways, the offense is still running through the running back: His 243 touches still lead Pittsburgh by a wide margin, as Diontae Johnson ranks No. 2 on the squad with 84 touches overall.
South Carolina Gamecocks schedule for Gator Bowl
The South Carolina football players, coaches and support staff will have the chance to spend part of their Christmas with their families but that night, it is time to get back to work to finish off the 2022 season. The Gamecocks (8-4) will reconvene in Jacksonville, Fla. to begin preparation for the Gator Bowl at 6 p.m. on December 25.
How LaNorris Sellers Fits Dowell Loggains' Offensive Vision
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is one of the most dynamic signal callers in the 2023 class, and South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains should use him well.
Sporting News
Why is Justin Herbert called a 'social media quarterback?' Explaining bizarre criticism surrounding Chargers star
The internet is a cesspool. You don't need me to tell you that. But between anonymous accounts sending unsightly DMs, memes that don't quite land and a certain nervy Twitter owner, it can get unchy on the net. Justin Herbert knows all about that. Felled by a wave of injuries...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 16 game
It has been a difficult season for the Colts, that much is true. Indianapolis (4-9-1) sits near the floor of the AFC South, set for yet another sub-.500 year. Things went from bad to worse last week when the Colts blew a 33-0 lead to fall to the Vikings. Minnesota's rally was the biggest comeback in NFL history.
Sporting News
What time are NFL games today? TV schedule, channels for Christmas Week 16 tripleheader
Christmastime is here, football, sacks and cheer(leaders). In between opening presents, chewing on a warm Christmas ham and sucking down a nice cup of eggnog, take in some NFL pigskin, with three matchups closing out the holiday weekend. The Packers and Dolphins meet in the first of an NFL Christmas...
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Patriots odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 16 — Can New England bounce back from its brutal loss last week?
After a calamitous Week 15 collapse, the Patriots (7-7) host the surging Bengals (10-4) for a pivotal Week 16 AFC clash this Saturday. The 'feels-like' temperature at kickoff could be in the single-digits, with New England's weather as chilly as its fans' reactions to its disastrous lateral luck at the end of last week's loss to the Raiders. We have all the odds, betting tips, storylines, and predictions to get you prepped for this huge conference battle.
Sporting News
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Colts-Chargers Showdown tournaments
The Colts and Chargers wrap up Week 16 on Monday Night Football, and while it's not the most expecting matchup, there are still plenty of intriguing options in this single-game DFS player pool. We're going with a Chargers-heavy build for our DraftKings Showdown lineup, but we're "Captaining" a Colt and rounding things out with a value sleeper from Indy.
Sporting News
Why Gardner Minshew is starting for Eagles instead of Jalen Hurts vs. Cowboys
The Eagles are facing the Cowboys in a game that could decide whether Philadelphia will win the NFC East be the No. 1 seed in the conference. However, the Eagles will have to achieve that feat without their top quarterback. Jalen Hurts will not be playing for Philadelphia against Dallas....
Sporting News
How T.Y Hilton's 3rd & 30 catch propelled Cowboys win vs. Eagles: 'That's why you go and get a guy like that'
After Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn't plan to play in the regular season in early December, the Cowboys went and signed someone who could. In comes T.Y. Hilton, who joined Dallas to give Dak Prescott another proven option in key moments, and he delivered in a big way on Sunday against the Eagles.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Will Mike Vrabel punt Cowboys game ahead of winner-take-all showdown vs. Jaguars?
Head coach Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. However, after the Titans’ recent losing streak, and with a massive game against the Jacksonville Jaguars looming in Week 18, Vrabel might value the team’s health over a win vs. the Cowboys. Following...
