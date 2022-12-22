ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WANE-TV

Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Plan for homeless during winter storm

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In response to the hazardous weather Lafayette Urban Ministry's will be opening their Winter Warming station 3 hours early tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Making it's hours 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.. LUM will also be providing transportation from the LTHC day shelter to...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
readthereporter.com

HELP FIND DONALD MILLER

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
AVON, IN
WTHR

Suspect held in connection with Lafayette bank robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a bank robbery Thursday. According to a police department spokesperson, officers were called to the First Merchants Bank, located at 250 Man Street in Lafayette, around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Investigators learned a man demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Baby, It’s Cold Inside: The Coldest Shooting Nights under Matt Painter

I’m not sure if anyone is aware that today it is incredibly cold outside in Indiana (and most of the country). In fact, had it not been for the few hundred people posting screenshots of their weather app, I probably wouldn’t have known it was in fact below 0 degrees (if I could type in sarcasm, I would). As I was trying to coax my dog outside, a thought hit me like an icicle falling from the Armstrong Engineering Building: I wonder what the coldest shooting night under Matt Painter was? Well, grab a seat by the fire and enjoy this list of the coldest shooting nights in Boilermaker history under Matt Painter. What else are we going to do until December 29th? (extra points for anyone who looks these games up to re-watch them).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Police make multiple arrests following shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have arrested multiple people in response to a reported shooting. According to LPD, On Friday around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th St. Investigation into police to believe the resident of the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

