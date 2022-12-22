Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
WLFI.com
Plan for homeless during winter storm
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In response to the hazardous weather Lafayette Urban Ministry's will be opening their Winter Warming station 3 hours early tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Making it's hours 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.. LUM will also be providing transportation from the LTHC day shelter to...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville School Board approves new high school courses, adopts policy on public comment
The last meeting of the 2022 Noblesville School Board was held Tuesday, Dec. 20. This was also the last meeting before the newly elected board members are sworn in. It was an agenda-packed meeting beginning with the recognition of many of our athletic championship teams. For the sake of brevity, I will skip through several of the agenda items.
WLFI.com
Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
81-year-old man dies in Indiana house fire started by heating devices
FOREST, Ind. — A man was found dead on Christmas Eve following a house fire that investigators believe was started by heating devices used to warm the home as extremely cold weather freezes central Indiana. Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said at around 2:45 p.m. a person went to...
Look: Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond
Firefighters in Indiana came rescued a deer that wandered out onto the ice covering a pond and found itself unable to walk on the slippery surface.
readthereporter.com
HELP FIND DONALD MILLER
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
WLFI.com
Saturday afternoon fire at Clinton County residence, one found dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton County Sheriff rich Kelly tells News 18 a dead man was found in an active structure fire at a residence on East County Road 600 North around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The body of 81-year-old Claude Faust of Forest was found by first responders....
casscountyonline.com
12/22/22: Single vehicle crash on Cass County Road 400 West north of US 24
Last Updated on December 23, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m. Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a vehicle fire on County Road 400 West north of US 24. Sergeant Joe Gentile responded to the crash along with...
Suspect held in connection with Lafayette bank robbery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a bank robbery Thursday. According to a police department spokesperson, officers were called to the First Merchants Bank, located at 250 Man Street in Lafayette, around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Investigators learned a man demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
hammerandrails.com
Baby, It’s Cold Inside: The Coldest Shooting Nights under Matt Painter
I’m not sure if anyone is aware that today it is incredibly cold outside in Indiana (and most of the country). In fact, had it not been for the few hundred people posting screenshots of their weather app, I probably wouldn’t have known it was in fact below 0 degrees (if I could type in sarcasm, I would). As I was trying to coax my dog outside, a thought hit me like an icicle falling from the Armstrong Engineering Building: I wonder what the coldest shooting night under Matt Painter was? Well, grab a seat by the fire and enjoy this list of the coldest shooting nights in Boilermaker history under Matt Painter. What else are we going to do until December 29th? (extra points for anyone who looks these games up to re-watch them).
WLFI.com
Lafayette Police make multiple arrests following shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have arrested multiple people in response to a reported shooting. According to LPD, On Friday around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th St. Investigation into police to believe the resident of the...
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
