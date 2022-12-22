ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

WTWO/WAWV

Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
MARSHALL, IL
25newsnow.com

Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Paris, Ill. man dies from hypothermia

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris, Illinois man died of hypothermia earlier this week. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called out to N. Austin Street in Paris around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive person. Once on scene, Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance workers determined it […]
PARIS, IL
WAND TV

Mt. Zion declares snow emergency

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
MOUNT ZION, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Atwood woman reported missing

ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is missing from Atwood. Police said 20-year-old Karen Fennessy was last seen around 10:30 p.m. leaving her home in the 200 block of N. Kansas Thursday. Police said she may be suffering from a mental health issue. Fennessy is 4'10" and 100 lbs. She...
ATWOOD, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer

(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
DANVILLE, IL
wglt.org

'Tripledemic' strains Bloomington-Normal hospitals during the holidays

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington has added beds to handle the rise in COVID, flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases as the "tripledemic" strains Bloomington-Normal hospitals during the holiday season. President Lynn Fulton said OSF St. Joseph has had to transfer patients to other hospitals during the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
94.3 Lite FM

America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Ameren map shows power outage in Bement

BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) — According to Ameren's Outage Map, over 900 customers in Bement are without power. The map shows that the outage started at 3:59 p.m. and that the order has been assigned for service with an undetermined cause of outage. WAND is working to learn more, and...
BEMENT, IL
i70sports.com

CHBC Grad, Former Two-Time State Champion Announces Transfer to Illinois

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City graduate and two-time 1A State Shot Put Champion Daniel Lucas will be making a major move in his collegiate athletic and academic career as he announced this week. Lucas who signed with the University of Iowa earlier this year, announced Thursday via social media that “After a hard decision, I have decided to transfer from Iowa and continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Illinois.” The opportunity to throw for the Fighting Illini will bring Lucas closer to home and to facilities he is very familiar with through previous competition. In Lucas, the Fighting Illini will be getting a two-time state shot put champion and two-time top 20 state finisher in the Discus. While at CHBC, Lucas and teammate Jadon Robertson were able to secure the Class 1A team third place trophy in 2021 and then this past May, tied for first place in the team standings with Salt Fork.
BEECHER CITY, IL

