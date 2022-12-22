Read full article on original website
Bloomington shelters seeking assistance in the midst of cold weather
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in. Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the...
‘I love helping people out’: how one waste collection driver goes the extra mile for Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “Sometimes it’s a little rough, but I love my job. I love what I do. I love helping people out,” Jasen Hawn said. Hawn is one of many essential workers in Central Illinois who are braving harsh winter weather conditions to get the job done. Plus, he’s working extra hard to […]
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
Elks Lodge in Decatur makes mother’s wish come true
Jeff Rauch with the Elks Lodge in Decatur got right to work. In 72 hours, Rauch and his team collected the money and paid the house off completely.
Missing macaws, owner concerned amid impending winter storm in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two macaws have gone missing from their home in south Champaign County, and their owner is asking for help finding them before the impending winter storm arrives. The macaws, a type of tropical parrot, were last seen by their pet sitter when owner Ken Welle arrived back home on Dec. […]
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
Paris, Ill. man dies from hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris, Illinois man died of hypothermia earlier this week. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called out to N. Austin Street in Paris around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive person. Once on scene, Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance workers determined it […]
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Atwood woman reported missing
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is missing from Atwood. Police said 20-year-old Karen Fennessy was last seen around 10:30 p.m. leaving her home in the 200 block of N. Kansas Thursday. Police said she may be suffering from a mental health issue. Fennessy is 4'10" and 100 lbs. She...
More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
Do This Dumb Thing to Dogs in Normal, Illinois and You Go to Jail
The fact that this is a law means someone has done it before and gotten busted. I'm talking about a supremely dumb thing you could possibly do to a dog in Normal, Illinois that the law says would result in you going to jail. I am not making this up...
Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer
(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
'Tripledemic' strains Bloomington-Normal hospitals during the holidays
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington has added beds to handle the rise in COVID, flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases as the "tripledemic" strains Bloomington-Normal hospitals during the holiday season. President Lynn Fulton said OSF St. Joseph has had to transfer patients to other hospitals during the...
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Ameren map shows power outage in Bement
BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) — According to Ameren's Outage Map, over 900 customers in Bement are without power. The map shows that the outage started at 3:59 p.m. and that the order has been assigned for service with an undetermined cause of outage. WAND is working to learn more, and...
CHBC Grad, Former Two-Time State Champion Announces Transfer to Illinois
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City graduate and two-time 1A State Shot Put Champion Daniel Lucas will be making a major move in his collegiate athletic and academic career as he announced this week. Lucas who signed with the University of Iowa earlier this year, announced Thursday via social media that “After a hard decision, I have decided to transfer from Iowa and continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Illinois.” The opportunity to throw for the Fighting Illini will bring Lucas closer to home and to facilities he is very familiar with through previous competition. In Lucas, the Fighting Illini will be getting a two-time state shot put champion and two-time top 20 state finisher in the Discus. While at CHBC, Lucas and teammate Jadon Robertson were able to secure the Class 1A team third place trophy in 2021 and then this past May, tied for first place in the team standings with Salt Fork.
