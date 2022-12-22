A bill has been prefilled for the upcoming Washington State Legislative session that would require owners to register their rental property with the state. A bill has been prefilled for the upcoming Washington State Legislative session that would require owners to register their rental property with the state. Senators introducing the bill say the availability of affordable housing is a constant concern and introducing a database of all property in the state available for rent, and the price per month, would help with finding housing. SB 5060 would require landlords to register and then update the status of their rental units every two years with the Department of Commerce. The state would be responsible for creating a website where all rental properties could be looked up.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO