Zion, IL

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Residents displaced after extra-alarm fire causes significant damage to house in Waukegan

It took firefighters, who were working in sub-zero temperatures, hours to extinguish a three-alarm fire that left a house in Waukegan with significant damage Friday evening. The Waukegan Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of North Poplar Street for a report of a structure fire. Waukegan Fire Marshal Todd Zupec […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Oak Park fire forces dozens of people out of their apartment building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people in west suburban Oak Park need to find somewhere else to stay during this frigid Christmas weekend, after an early morning fire damaged 36 apartments.It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 227 South Boulevard. The Oak Park Fire Department said the fire began in a vacant business on the first floor and spread through the walls up to homes on the second and third floors.Julian Jemison said he was keeping warm in his apartment when the fire started."I smelled a little bit of smoke. I didn't think too much of it. I saw the firefighters...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver hospitalized after car struck by Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) – A driver is hospitalized after a car is struck by a Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock early Saturday morning. The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the railroad crossing on Lily Pond Road around 2:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train. Within minutes of arrival, firefighters located a heavily damaged vehicle in the roadway just south of the tracks. Metra Police says the driver was driving on Lily Pond Road when the car slid on ice on the road and got stuck on the tracks. The male driver was outside the vehicle when a Metra UP-NW Line train coming from Downtown to Harvard struck the car.The male driver was struck by flying debris - resulting in serious injuries. He was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.No occupants on the outbound Metra train required medical attention and were able to get alternate transportation home.   Lily Pond Road was closed in both directions for over three hours. Trains were halted for the duration of the incident but began moving again shortly after 5:00 a.m.
WOODSTOCK, IL
thereporteronline.net

Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crews battle fire at Oak Park apartment building in frigid temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an apartment building in West suburban Oak Park early Friday morning. Flames were seen shooting through the residential building at 227 South Blvd.   just before 3:30 a.m.Firefighters had difficulty fighting the flames due to frigid temperatures. Burned out windows were covered in ice. According to Oak Park officials, smoke was seen inside a vacant first-floor business and then spready for the first floor through the walls to the second and third floors.Officials said a total of 36 units in the area were damaged by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. An Oak Park firefighter was injured and taken to Loyola University Medical Center and has since been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

Dozen people displaced after apartment building fire on West Side

CHICAGO — About a dozen people are displaced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning. Chicago Fire said an apartment building at Ferdinand Street and Leamington Avenue on the West Side. Police reported the Red Cross was present to help those whose homes were affected. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Tragic accident’: Coroner identifies worker killed in machine accident at Gurnee manufacturing plant

Authorities have released the identity of a 29-year-old woman who was killed by a large machine while cleaning inside a manufacturing plant in Gurnee Thursday. An autopsy was performed Thursday on Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. The autopsy showed Lopez-Hernandez died of sharp force and crushing injuries, Banek […]
GURNEE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the factory’s production floor, officials said. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee, authorities said. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found […]
GURNEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Kane, McHenry County offices closed for winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The government offices for Kane County and McHenry County are now closed because of the winter storm.Non-emergency departments in Kane County are closed for in-person services on Thursday, December 22 and stay closed on Friday, December 23. Kane County staff will work remotely, answering emails, phone calls and other business items during business hours. For in-person services with government offices could vary and people are asked to call ahead for available hours.The non-emergency Kane County offices will be closed on December 26 for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, Kane County Courthouses and Kane County Circuit Clerk's Office locations will be...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
shepherdexpress.com

She Once Worked at Burger King

On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
MILWAUKEE, WI
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
CHICAGO, IL

