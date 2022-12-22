Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Residents displaced after extra-alarm fire causes significant damage to house in Waukegan
It took firefighters, who were working in sub-zero temperatures, hours to extinguish a three-alarm fire that left a house in Waukegan with significant damage Friday evening. The Waukegan Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of North Poplar Street for a report of a structure fire. Waukegan Fire Marshal Todd Zupec […]
Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire in sub-zero temps that left Round Lake Beach home heavily damaged
Dozens of firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire in sub-zero temperatures that heavily damaged a house in Round Lake Beach Friday evening. The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded around 7:35 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Woodridge Drive in Round Lake Beach for a report of a structure fire.
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
Oak Park fire forces dozens of people out of their apartment building
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people in west suburban Oak Park need to find somewhere else to stay during this frigid Christmas weekend, after an early morning fire damaged 36 apartments.It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 227 South Boulevard. The Oak Park Fire Department said the fire began in a vacant business on the first floor and spread through the walls up to homes on the second and third floors.Julian Jemison said he was keeping warm in his apartment when the fire started."I smelled a little bit of smoke. I didn't think too much of it. I saw the firefighters...
Driver hospitalized after car struck by Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) – A driver is hospitalized after a car is struck by a Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock early Saturday morning. The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the railroad crossing on Lily Pond Road around 2:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train. Within minutes of arrival, firefighters located a heavily damaged vehicle in the roadway just south of the tracks. Metra Police says the driver was driving on Lily Pond Road when the car slid on ice on the road and got stuck on the tracks. The male driver was outside the vehicle when a Metra UP-NW Line train coming from Downtown to Harvard struck the car.The male driver was struck by flying debris - resulting in serious injuries. He was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.No occupants on the outbound Metra train required medical attention and were able to get alternate transportation home. Lily Pond Road was closed in both directions for over three hours. Trains were halted for the duration of the incident but began moving again shortly after 5:00 a.m.
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
Crews battle fire at Oak Park apartment building in frigid temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an apartment building in West suburban Oak Park early Friday morning. Flames were seen shooting through the residential building at 227 South Blvd. just before 3:30 a.m.Firefighters had difficulty fighting the flames due to frigid temperatures. Burned out windows were covered in ice. According to Oak Park officials, smoke was seen inside a vacant first-floor business and then spready for the first floor through the walls to the second and third floors.Officials said a total of 36 units in the area were damaged by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. An Oak Park firefighter was injured and taken to Loyola University Medical Center and has since been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Worker killed after being ‘impacted’ by machine at manufacturing plant in Gurnee
A female worker was killed early Thursday morning after she was “impacted” by a large machine inside a manufacturing plant in Gurnee, authorities said. The Gurnee Fire Department and Gurnee Police Department responded around 1:04 a.m. Thursday to the 1900 block of Swanson Court in Gurnee. Gurnee Police...
Dozen people displaced after apartment building fire on West Side
CHICAGO — About a dozen people are displaced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning. Chicago Fire said an apartment building at Ferdinand Street and Leamington Avenue on the West Side. Police reported the Red Cross was present to help those whose homes were affected. […]
‘Tragic accident’: Coroner identifies worker killed in machine accident at Gurnee manufacturing plant
Authorities have released the identity of a 29-year-old woman who was killed by a large machine while cleaning inside a manufacturing plant in Gurnee Thursday. An autopsy was performed Thursday on Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. The autopsy showed Lopez-Hernandez died of sharp force and crushing injuries, Banek […]
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Kyle Rittenhouse raises $40K toward legal defense fund for Kenosha civil suits
Kyle Rittenhouse thanked his followers on Christmas Eve for donating to his legal defense fund against civil action suits stemming from the 2020 incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in which he shot three men, killing two. The 19-year-old was acquitted of all charges in last year's shooting deaths. "Today’s verdict means...
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
I-94 Sees 2 Accidents 5 Minutes Apart Early Sunday Morning — 1 in Northbrook, 1 in Chicago
Two accidents were reported on Interstate 94 about five minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. About 1:10 a.m., a state police squad car struck a driver who was out of his vehicle while trying to control traffic after an accident on I-94. State troopers responded to...
Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the factory’s production floor, officials said. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee, authorities said. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found […]
Kane, McHenry County offices closed for winter storm
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The government offices for Kane County and McHenry County are now closed because of the winter storm.Non-emergency departments in Kane County are closed for in-person services on Thursday, December 22 and stay closed on Friday, December 23. Kane County staff will work remotely, answering emails, phone calls and other business items during business hours. For in-person services with government offices could vary and people are asked to call ahead for available hours.The non-emergency Kane County offices will be closed on December 26 for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, Kane County Courthouses and Kane County Circuit Clerk's Office locations will be...
shepherdexpress.com
She Once Worked at Burger King
On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Woman dies while cleaning Gurnee business: coroner
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
