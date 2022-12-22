ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inna D

HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entries

Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, December 23, 2022, through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV® Dream Home 2023 located in Morrison, CO. The prize package, valued at over $2.7 Million, includes the brand new, fully furnished home, an all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000 from Ally. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.
MORRISON, CO
tourcounsel.com

Colorado Mills | Shopping mall in Lakewood, Colorado

There is everything, more than a hundred clothing and shoe stores as well as several restaurants, entertainment options and also the Target supermarket. Among the fashion brands present in the outlet are Express, Banana Republic, H&M, as well as Polo Ralph Lauren, the sports brand Under Armor and the Off Broadway shoe store. There are movie theaters in this outlet and also the Slick City slide park so in addition to shopping you can have a fun afternoon with the family.
LAKEWOOD, CO
99.9 The Point

Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale

Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
LARKSPUR, CO
Westword

Reader: If Casa Bonita Serves Good Food, It's Worth the Wait

Casa Bonita will reopen next May, according to an announcement just shared by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who bought the pink entertainment palace at 6715 West Colfax Avenue late last year. The two Colorado natives were joined by Dana Rodriguez, the Denver-based executive chef for the project, in revealing the date as a special gift to impatient fans of Casa Bonita.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home

Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
MORRISON, CO
denverite.com

Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis

On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Refurbished Broadway bar takes it up a notch

With decades of bartending and management experience between the two of them, the proprietors of Taaz Tavern have set out to bring a better bar experience to bustling South Broadway. “We’re not just another bar,” Tom Charlson told Colorado Community Media. The new Englewood establishment belongs to him and his...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
94kix.com

Unsettling Things Found at Notoriously Haunted Colorado Cemetery

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A cemetery in Colorado is not only notorious for being haunted, but it is also full of things that many would consider a bit unsettling. Where is...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

High school science class unveils potentially toxic water levels at brand new school

A science project by chemistry students at one of Northern Colorado's newest schools has possibly unveiled toxic levels of copper in drinking water. High school chemistry students at the brand-new Wellington Middle-High School, located north of Fort Collins, recently discovered drinking water from two school water fountains tested higher than Environmental Protection Agency recommended levels. Poudre School District confirmed to CBS News Colorado that the Larimer County Health Department is now intervening, and as a precautionary measure a third party is conducting independent studies into the high levels of copper in the water. At this time the district is telling parents that students...
FORT COLLINS, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History

Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
COLORADO STATE
coaster101.com

My First and Maybe Last Elitch Gardens Visit

Today I’m diving deep into the archives to revisit a trip I took to Elitch Gardens last year. I found myself in Denver for work and of course had to make a stop at the medium-sized amusement and water park located on the fringe of Downtown Denver, the skyline of which creates a unique backdrop for the park.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How do EVs do in cold weather like this?

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Marlene Strickland and her husband Les decided to switch to an all EV household this year. Strickland said that she enjoys her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather, because she can warm the car up without violating any puffer laws and with the garage door down.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a problem for a new age for those switching to electric vehicles who say they're less efficient in the cold. One Broomfield couple decided to switch to an E.V. household this year, according to 9NEWS. Les' wife, Marlene Strickland said that she likes her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather The post How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy