Colorado man kills wife, self in horrific act of domestic violence at Kingdom HallEdy ZooThornton, CO
Battling snow, ice costs millions at DEN, world’s third-busiest airportDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Begin new year healthy with free guided hikeDavid HeitzColorado State
Opinion: Panhandlers report increase in holiday offeringsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
BREAKING: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'RemiThornton, CO
Beloved gathering place on Tennyson Street closing next month
DENVER — A beloved small business, BookBar, is having its last holiday shopping season. The store has been on Tennyson Street for the last ten years and plans to close on Jan. 31. It's a place that has a book for everyone, including 6-year-old Audrey Turgeon. "If they don't...
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entries
Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, December 23, 2022, through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV® Dream Home 2023 located in Morrison, CO. The prize package, valued at over $2.7 Million, includes the brand new, fully furnished home, an all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000 from Ally. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.
tourcounsel.com
Colorado Mills | Shopping mall in Lakewood, Colorado
There is everything, more than a hundred clothing and shoe stores as well as several restaurants, entertainment options and also the Target supermarket. Among the fashion brands present in the outlet are Express, Banana Republic, H&M, as well as Polo Ralph Lauren, the sports brand Under Armor and the Off Broadway shoe store. There are movie theaters in this outlet and also the Slick City slide park so in addition to shopping you can have a fun afternoon with the family.
Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
kubcgold.com
PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado
When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
Westword
Reader: If Casa Bonita Serves Good Food, It's Worth the Wait
Casa Bonita will reopen next May, according to an announcement just shared by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who bought the pink entertainment palace at 6715 West Colfax Avenue late last year. The two Colorado natives were joined by Dana Rodriguez, the Denver-based executive chef for the project, in revealing the date as a special gift to impatient fans of Casa Bonita.
HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home
Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
denverite.com
Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis
On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
highlandsranchherald.net
Refurbished Broadway bar takes it up a notch
With decades of bartending and management experience between the two of them, the proprietors of Taaz Tavern have set out to bring a better bar experience to bustling South Broadway. “We’re not just another bar,” Tom Charlson told Colorado Community Media. The new Englewood establishment belongs to him and his...
94kix.com
Unsettling Things Found at Notoriously Haunted Colorado Cemetery
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A cemetery in Colorado is not only notorious for being haunted, but it is also full of things that many would consider a bit unsettling. Where is...
High school science class unveils potentially toxic water levels at brand new school
A science project by chemistry students at one of Northern Colorado's newest schools has possibly unveiled toxic levels of copper in drinking water. High school chemistry students at the brand-new Wellington Middle-High School, located north of Fort Collins, recently discovered drinking water from two school water fountains tested higher than Environmental Protection Agency recommended levels. Poudre School District confirmed to CBS News Colorado that the Larimer County Health Department is now intervening, and as a precautionary measure a third party is conducting independent studies into the high levels of copper in the water. At this time the district is telling parents that students...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
coaster101.com
My First and Maybe Last Elitch Gardens Visit
Today I’m diving deep into the archives to revisit a trip I took to Elitch Gardens last year. I found myself in Denver for work and of course had to make a stop at the medium-sized amusement and water park located on the fringe of Downtown Denver, the skyline of which creates a unique backdrop for the park.
Pipes burst across Denver metro following freeze
Denver Firefighters had a busy Saturday responding to hundreds of calls related to burst pipes in buildings and homes following the artic freeze.
The Unsolved Murders that Haunt the Lumber Baron Inn in Denver
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
How do EVs do in cold weather like this?
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Marlene Strickland and her husband Les decided to switch to an all EV household this year. Strickland said that she enjoys her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather, because she can warm the car up without violating any puffer laws and with the garage door down.
denverite.com
East Side Kosher Deli has a bit of everything for anyone from the Orthodox to the curious
Tucked away in the backroads behind the fancy Target in Glendale, you’ll find a random night club, an above-average looking King Soopers, a Goodwill and an inconspicuous building blocked and surrounded by trees. At first glance, especially at night, it looks like an abandoned building or maybe an old...
How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a problem for a new age for those switching to electric vehicles who say they're less efficient in the cold. One Broomfield couple decided to switch to an E.V. household this year, according to 9NEWS. Les' wife, Marlene Strickland said that she likes her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather The post How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
