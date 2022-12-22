ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton Grove, IL

Daily Herald Business Ledger

BizWeek: Bears face renewed opposition over site funding; Des Plaines small business gets tax break to expand

Its anti-corporate welfare ordinance roundly rejected by the Arlington Heights village board, an advocacy group has launched another bid to prevent a Chicago Bears redevelopment of Arlington Park: an unconventional campaign that's flooding local mailboxes with campaign-style mailers that have QR codes allowing residents to print out, sign, circulate and notarize petitions themselves.
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN News

Oak Park business catches fire, spreads to residential building

OAK PARK, Ill. — A first-floor business caught on fire and spread throughout a building in Oak Park early Friday morning. Oak Park police responded to a fire on the first floor of a building in the 200 block of South Boulevard around 12:23 a.m. The fire spread from the first floor through the walls up […]
OAK PARK, IL
thereporteronline.net

Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot

CHICAGO - Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area

CHICAGO - Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Kane, McHenry County offices closed for winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The government offices for Kane County and McHenry County are now closed because of the winter storm.Non-emergency departments in Kane County are closed for in-person services on Thursday, December 22 and stay closed on Friday, December 23. Kane County staff will work remotely, answering emails, phone calls and other business items during business hours. For in-person services with government offices could vary and people are asked to call ahead for available hours.The non-emergency Kane County offices will be closed on December 26 for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, Kane County Courthouses and Kane County Circuit Clerk's Office locations will be...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the factory’s production floor, officials said. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee, authorities said. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found […]
GURNEE, IL
bestattractions.org

Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
CHICAGO, IL

