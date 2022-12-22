ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County’s top stories of 2022, no. 8th

RACINE — A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in April 2022 allowed the Racine Unified School District to move forward with its 30-year, $1 billion referendum, which passed by five votes in April 2020. The referendum is part of the school district’s long-term plans that will be enacted this decade....
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc building offers community one last service

OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
WEST BEND, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

A new chapter in the Kenosha casino saga

The year 2022 added another chapter to Kenosha County’s casino saga. To the surprise of many area residents, in July the Menominee tribe announced it would partner with Hard Rock International to relaunch the tribe’s efforts to open an entertainment center and casino on the west side of the City of Kenosha.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

She Once Worked at Burger King

On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat

MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail

MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
morethanjustparks.com

5 SURPRISING National Parks Near Milwaukee You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)

National Parks Near Milwaukee! There’s so much more to the Badger State than the Pabst Mansion. In this article, More Than Just Parks gives you some exciting vacation destinations within a day’s drive of Milwaukee. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936

Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

