FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County’s top stories of 2022, no. 8th
RACINE — A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in April 2022 allowed the Racine Unified School District to move forward with its 30-year, $1 billion referendum, which passed by five votes in April 2020. The referendum is part of the school district’s long-term plans that will be enacted this decade....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc building offers community one last service
OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
wpr.org
'Flight to the North Pole' brings holiday cheer to Wisconsin kids with cancer
The North Pole may be some 3,000 miles from Wisconsin, but kids in the Milwaukee area got to visit the winter wonderland in their own backyards earlier this month. Flight to the North Pole is a trip held every December at General Mitchell International Airport for kids with childhood cancer and their families.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County medical examiner investigating death at assisted living facility
Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is investigating a death at an assisted living facility. In a statement Hall said the case is under investigation, an autopsy has been performed and the cause and manner of death are pending. The death occurred at Parkside Manner, 6300 67th St. Representatives with...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A new chapter in the Kenosha casino saga
The year 2022 added another chapter to Kenosha County’s casino saga. To the surprise of many area residents, in July the Menominee tribe announced it would partner with Hard Rock International to relaunch the tribe’s efforts to open an entertainment center and casino on the west side of the City of Kenosha.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
shepherdexpress.com
She Once Worked at Burger King
On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
Winter weather halts travel by air, rail and road in Wisconsin
People are scrambling to make it to their holiday travel plans, which is proving to be difficult with bad roads, slick runways and cancelations plaguing the Midwest.
WISN
We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat
MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
dailybadgerbulletin.com
BREAKING NEWS: We Energies to ask customers to turn down their thermostats immediately
RACINE, WI — We Energies is asking its customers to immediately lower their thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees. The utility hopes to stave off a significant natural gas outage at a time when the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook. An interstate supplier “experienced a...
CBS 58
We Energies says gas supply concerns not likely to arise again, county official says it shouldn't have in the first place
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many Milwaukeeans turned down their thermostats during the blistering cold last night at the request of We Energies. Officials there say customers successfully averted possible outages here in Wisconsin, but some local officials say you shouldn't have to be cold for their failures. We Energies asked...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee doctor steers us through new world of FDA-regulated over-the-counter hearing aids
One of the many products being pushed hard this holiday season is over-the-counter hearing aids. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently allowed sales of the devices after years of unregulated hearing products being on the market. There are, still, of course, prescription hearing aids, available from a licensed medical professional.
WISN
Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail
MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
morethanjustparks.com
5 SURPRISING National Parks Near Milwaukee You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Milwaukee! There’s so much more to the Badger State than the Pabst Mansion. In this article, More Than Just Parks gives you some exciting vacation destinations within a day’s drive of Milwaukee. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lee family pregnancy announcement videos go viral, Kenosha residents share journey with IVF
KENOSHA — Jordan and Tiah Lee, a former Racine County Eye Hometown Hero, have been married since 2019, but growing their family didn’t come as quickly as they had hoped. After three rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI) and one round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), they are finally pregnant.
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936
Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
