Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
No rail travel as Boxing Day sales begin
Scotland's rail network is at standstill on Boxing Day as industrial action continues. No trains will run until Tuesday 27 December as RMT members - who work for Network Rail - are on strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay. Retail bosses fear traditional Boxing Day sales will...
BBC
Workers over 50 encouraged to end early retirement
The government is considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to boost the economy. Older people who have given up work could be offered what is being dubbed a "midlife MoT" to entice them back into employment, the Times reports. The paper says the MoT would assess...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
Comments / 0