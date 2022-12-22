Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Kay; Noble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. * WHERE...Kay and Noble Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, overpasses and bridges possible.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto roadways.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 7 and 12 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St.Thomas, St John, and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 00:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Bay Interior Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...East Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK THIS MORNING DUE TO FALLING SNOW Snow will continue to fall this morning across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. While snow rates will remain light and amounts will only range from a coating to two inches, ambient cold temperatures will likely allow for slickness to develop on untreated roadways this morning. If planning to travel this morning, be alert for slick spots on snow-covered roads. The slippery travel conditions will include the morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING While gusts to around 30 mph are possible through the pre-dawn hours, strongest winds have shifted south of the area. Therefore, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 14 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30-35 degrees. * WHERE...Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach and Inland Collier Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County and Northern Elko County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Duval, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Duval and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
High Wind Warning issued for Madison River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Madison River Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Madison River Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and may cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston, and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, Tippah, Tunica by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tate; Tippah; Tunica WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Mellette; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM MST /3 AM CST/ EARLY THIS MORNING Winds have began to subside, and the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...In Florida, Coastal Nassau, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Eastern Marion, Western Putnam, Central Marion and Western Marion Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511ia.org for road conditions. Target Area: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to a half inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
