Effective: 2022-12-27 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Duval and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

4 HOURS AGO