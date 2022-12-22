Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 7 and 12 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St.Thomas, St John, and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK THIS MORNING DUE TO FALLING SNOW Snow will continue to fall this morning across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. While snow rates will remain light and amounts will only range from a coating to two inches, ambient cold temperatures will likely allow for slickness to develop on untreated roadways this morning. If planning to travel this morning, be alert for slick spots on snow-covered roads. The slippery travel conditions will include the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 14 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 14 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Duval, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Duval and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Kay; Noble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. * WHERE...Kay and Noble Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, overpasses and bridges possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Far northern Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto roadways.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you plan to travel into the high Sierra, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of high wind and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible below 9000 feet with 1 to 2 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph on the upper slopes and above 70 mph at ridgetops. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 10 pm this evening through 10 am PST Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blowing snow resulting in slippery road conditions and very low visibility in the high Sierra. This will make travel hazardous or impossible. Very strong gusty winds could bring down trees, branches, and any suspended power lines.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...In Florida, Coastal Nassau, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Eastern Marion, Western Putnam, Central Marion and Western Marion Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 05:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Northeastern Crook WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON BLIZZARD WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30-35 degrees. * WHERE...Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach and Inland Collier Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Stoddard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Stoddard; Wayne Accumulating Light Snow Expected Late this Morning A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations this morning followed by a brief break early this afternoon. Another round of light snow is possible late in the afternoon through early evening. Total accumulations of an inch or less can be expected across far southern portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. While significant impacts are not expected, the light snow may cause some minor travel issues to develop ahead of the Monday morning commute. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast through Monday.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Trinity FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE RIVER COMPLEX BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar. * WHERE...The Coffee Creek drainage basin in Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall is expected over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar. Rainfall rates from a half inch to one inch per hour will be possible up to and during the period of the watch. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Central Marion, Coastal Nassau, Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Marion; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Western Marion; Western Putnam HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...In Florida, Coastal Nassau, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Eastern Marion, Western Putnam, Central Marion and Western Marion Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Bartow; Chattooga; Cherokee; Floyd; Forsyth; Gordon; Hall; Haralson; Jackson; Madison; Paulding; Pickens; Polk LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA THIS EVENING A fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia this evening. Isolated to scattered light snow showers should start to move into the area between 6PM and 8PM and quickly spread south and eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight to 1 AM. Less than a tenth of an inch of snow is expected at this time. However, you should closely monitor the forecast this morning and early afternoon for any changes in timing or intensity of this system.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 21:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Tuscola WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch, however wind continues gusting at 40 to 50 mph, especially near Saginaw Bay. * WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow at night will worsen the effect of low visibility for travelers. Very cold conditions persist into the weekend with wind chills remaining around 15 degrees below zero tonight through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional accumulations up to 1 inch late tonight into Saturday.
