Effective: 2022-12-24 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Early this morning through Sunday afternoon through will be an extended period of temperatures in the single digits. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero. Temperatures this cold for an extended period of time will impact infrastructure across the region with frozen pipes a concern.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO