High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 7 and 12 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St.Thomas, St John, and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 14 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
High Surf Advisory issued for Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Vieques HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to around 7 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK THIS MORNING DUE TO FALLING SNOW Snow will continue to fall this morning across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. While snow rates will remain light and amounts will only range from a coating to two inches, ambient cold temperatures will likely allow for slickness to develop on untreated roadways this morning. If planning to travel this morning, be alert for slick spots on snow-covered roads. The slippery travel conditions will include the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Kay; Noble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. * WHERE...Kay and Noble Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, overpasses and bridges possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 00:07:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Western Kenai Peninsula PERIODS OF VERY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET THROUGH MONDAY EVENING Periods of very light wintry precipitation are expected across the Anchorage Bowl and western Kenai Peninsula through late Monday. Precipitation is expected to fall as very light freezing rain and sleet due to the combination of warmer air aloft and surface temperatures remaining at or below freezing. The best chance for any precipitation will be overnight Sunday into early Monday morning and Monday afternoon and evening. Any precipitation that does fall is expected to be very light, with only trace amounts of freezing rain and sleet. However, areas along Turnagain Arm and around Homer may see minor accumulations of freezing rain and sleet, especially overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. For the latest forecast visit www.weather.gov/afc. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Duval, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Duval and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow today. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 05:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Northeastern Crook WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON BLIZZARD WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TODAY A fast-moving system will cross the area today bringing an initial period of light snow from the morning into the early afternoon and a second period of light snow this evening. Accumulations are forecast to range from one half inch to around one inch. The highest totals are expected over Southeast Indiana, Southwest Ohio and North Central Kentucky. This may result in slick road conditions. Motorists are advised to check the latest weather and road conditions before heading out today.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...In Florida, Coastal Nassau, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Eastern Marion, Western Putnam, Central Marion and Western Marion Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Trinity FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE RIVER COMPLEX BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar. * WHERE...The Coffee Creek drainage basin in Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall is expected over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar. Rainfall rates from a half inch to one inch per hour will be possible up to and during the period of the watch. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING While gusts to around 30 mph are possible through the pre-dawn hours, strongest winds have shifted south of the area. Therefore, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Central Marion, Coastal Nassau, Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Marion; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Western Marion; Western Putnam HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...In Florida, Coastal Nassau, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Eastern Marion, Western Putnam, Central Marion and Western Marion Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you plan to travel into the high Sierra, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of high wind and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible below 9000 feet with 1 to 2 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph on the upper slopes and above 70 mph at ridgetops. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 10 pm this evening through 10 am PST Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blowing snow resulting in slippery road conditions and very low visibility in the high Sierra. This will make travel hazardous or impossible. Very strong gusty winds could bring down trees, branches, and any suspended power lines.
