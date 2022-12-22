ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Japan shares to benefit in value investing revival, Daiwa CEO says

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's stock market is drawing renewed interest from overseas investors, as global inflation bolsters the case for value investing while Japan's shares remain undervalued despite record profits, Daiwa Securities Group Inc's (8601.T) CEO told Reuters.

"Japan is one of the most prominent markets for value stocks," Chief Executive Seiji Nakata said in an interview.

He pointed to billionaire Warren Buffett's recent investment in Japanese trading houses and a surge last month in foreign investors' net buying of Japan shares as evidence of the trend.

Historically, value stocks, or stocks trading below their intrinsic value, tend to outperform growth stocks during inflationary periods, underpinned by solid earnings and cash flow.

Interest rates are rising across the globe as central banks battle rising prices, with even the Bank of Japan - which long resisted monetary tightening - announcing policy tweaks this week that would effectively allow long-term rates to rise.

As higher rates turn global investors' focus to value stocks, the Japanese market "would be advantaged", Nakata said.

Japan's forward price-to-earnings ratio, which measures share prices relative to expected earnings per share, stands around 12 for the TOPIX 500 index (.TOPX500), lagging Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) at about 17.

Nakata also said rising shareholder activism helped to make the Japanese market more attractive, pushing companies to unwind cross-shareholdings, reconsider their portfolios of business activities, and boost board diversity.

Rising foreign interest in the Japanese market was evident in November, when foreigners bought a net 1.287 trillion yen ($9.77 billion) of Japanese stocks, the highest in two years, according to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Japan last saw aggressive buying by foreigners around 2013, when hopes for former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policy of massive monetary and fiscal stimulus were at their peak.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), run by the world's best-known value investor Warren Buffett, also grabbed headlines in November when it revealed it had raised its stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses to more than 6% each.

($1 = 131.7100 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December.
Reuters

BOJ Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, although markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on what comes after Kuroda's tenure ends.
Reuters

Chinese academic database fined by antitrust watchdog

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has fined China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) 87.6 million yuan ($12.6 million) for abusing a "dominant market position", the watchdog said on its website on Monday.
Reuters

Reuters

671K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy