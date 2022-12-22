Winter Cold Moving In Tonight

A strong cold front will be pushing through the area later in the day bringing the coldest weather since February of 2021. Today will be the last day to get freeze preparations completed.

KATC Today's Forecast

Fortunately, temperatures will climb a bit today ahead of the front. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower 60s. A few showers are possible ahead of the front, but rain should be limited to a couple of hours within the passing of the front.

KATC 7am Friday Forecast Temperatures

The front is expected to reach northwestern parts of Acadiana around midday, sweeping through the Lafayette region late this afternoon, then offshore this evening. Temperatures will plummet quickly behind the front. Temperatures toward the end of the work day will be in the upper 50s, with 20s forecast by 10pm. Wind chills overnight will drop into the single digits. Temperatures should bottom out in the upper teens north, with low 20s south. A Hard Freeze Warning is also in effect through noon Saturday.

KATC Hard Freeze Warning Until Saturday

Highs Friday will barely reach the freezing point. Most areas north of I-10 will remain below freezing all day Friday. Saturday morning temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 20s again, with Christmas Eve's highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Santa will have clear skies Christmas Eve night with temperatures in the low 20s again. Christmas Day should be mostly sunny with highs getting closer to 40. A nice warm up is expected late next week, with highs back in the 70s for the remaining days of 2022.