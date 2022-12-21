Read full article on original website
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
2 No-Brainer Turnaround Stocks to Buy for 2023
There's no question about it: 2022 has been a wipeout for the stock market. With just a few days left in the calendar, 10 out of the 11 market sectors are down for the year, with energy being the lone exception. Inflation and rising interest rates torched the stock market...
Don't Look Now, But Is This Crypto Trading for Less Than $1 Back From the Dead?
Once viewed as a potential rival to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) when it launched several years ago, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) has had a hugely disappointing 2022. Fantom is down more than 92% for the year and trades for less than $0.20. But things appear to be turning around for Fantom, which just got one of its high-profile founders back in November. Fantom is up about 15% in the past 30 days, and momentum seems to be building for this crypto to turn things around in 2023.
Want Unstoppable Stocks for 2023 and Beyond? Focus on Competitive Advantages
Competitive strategy is about being different. It means deliberately choosing a different set of activities to deliver a unique mix of value. -- Michael E. Porter. Business students, or at least business students of a certain age, will recognize the name Michael E. Porter, because he penned a seminal business book, Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors, first published in 1980 and recently in its 60th printing.
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, ACDC, GE, NINE
Energy stocks were rising pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) were up more than 0.6%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was up 3%. Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $80.12 per...
Webster Financial 's Series F Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Webster Financial Corp's 5.25% Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: WBS.PRF) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WBS.PRF was trading at a 23.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the household name to end all household names. The iPhone maker has been around for decades, growing into the most valuable stock on the market with a market cap of $2.1 trillion. That's a 13-digit number, folks. Not every investor owns Apple shares, though it's safe...
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
From a technical perspective, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BLDR's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world. Considered an important signifier...
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Innovative Industrial Properties and InvenTrust Properties
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), and InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/17/23, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 1/13/23, and InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2052 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of SHO's recent stock price of $9.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when SHO shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for IIPR to open 1.77% lower in price and for IVT to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.
Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
A downtrend has been apparent in Zscaler (ZS) lately. While the stock has lost 7.2% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
FUTY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FUTY ETF (Symbol: FUTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.96, changing hands as high as $46.00 per share. FUTY shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Gerdau (GGB) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower in post-holiday trading on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,100 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, dragged by weakness in technology and financial stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX...
KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series E Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of KeyCorp's Fixed -to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: KEY.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5313), with shares changing hands as low as $23.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KEY.PRI was trading at a 4.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
