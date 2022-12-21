Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), and InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/17/23, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 1/13/23, and InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2052 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of SHO's recent stock price of $9.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when SHO shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for IIPR to open 1.77% lower in price and for IVT to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

12 HOURS AGO