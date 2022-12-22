ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

mayomama
2d ago

If Elon’s truck can do what he says it can do, it could be a game changer for many businesses that need short haul trucks. The reason is that the costs associated with ownership and use of the vehicle would be significantly lower than normal diesel trucks. The electricity should cost far less, and their is almost no maintenance cost. The truck is supposed to charge to 80% in 15 minutes and the thing can haul a typical load 500 miles. All this would make some business costs lower by a serious amount for the life of the vehicle. However, the charging would need its own new charging infrastructure at the loading and unloading sites. The trucks would have to perform as stated, and the cost of electricity would have to stay low cost if this truck is to have a chance. I heard coke had its first deliveries of the trucks. We’ll get to see how that works out for them.

