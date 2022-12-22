ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Easy sheet pan egg recipe to make family breakfast a breeze this holiday

By Kelly McCarthy
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCcUY_0jr8Fzu800

Hack your holiday brunch or breakfast for family and friends with this simple sheet pan egg recipe.

Yumna Jawad, recipe developer and Feel Good Foodie blogger, shared her dish that doubles as a great way to feed a large crowd using just the oven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhG6v_0jr8Fzu800
Feel Good Foodie, Yumna Jawad - PHOTO: A slice of sheet pan eggs with avocado.

"I love that these sheet pan eggs can easily serve 12 people, they can be made with any vegetables or cheese you have on hand, and they can be frozen for meal prep if there are any leftovers," Jawad said.

Plus, these also make a great canvas for breakfast sandwiches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Yomt_0jr8Fzu800
Yumna Jawad, FeelGoodFoodie - PHOTO: Sheet pan eggs are a simple way to serve breakfast or brunch for a crowd.

Sheet pan eggs recipe

Ingredients

Cooking spray

18 eggs

1/3 cup milk

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup sliced red peppers

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Sliced bread for serving

Mashed avocado for serving

Chopped parsley for serving

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 12x17" rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray, line with parchment paper and spray again.

In a blender, blend the eggs with the milk. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Pour the egg mixture evenly on the sheet pan and top with the mushrooms, peppers and shredded cheese.

Bake the eggs for about 15-18 minutes, until they are set.

Allow the eggs to cool for a few minutes, then cut the eggs into 12 equal pieces. Serve on toast with mashed avocado and fresh parsley, if desired.

Notes

Storage: You can make this recipe up to four days in advance. Just store it in an airtight container in the fridge. When ready to serve, you can warm it on top of your toast or in a microwave.

Adjust Servings: If your crowd is not that big, switch from 12x17 pan to13x9 pan. Use 12 eggs and bake for closer to 15 minutes. Just watch until the eggs are set in the middle.

Freezing Instructions: Cool the sheet pan eggs completely, slice them into single servings and store them individually in freezer safe bags or in containers. They will keep for up to three months. Thaw overnight in the fridge, then microwave before enjoying.

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of Feel Good Foodie.

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner

We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
shefinds

3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat

Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Salon

8 festive ways to use crescent dough this holiday season

Crescent dough —the seamless pastry dough sheet used for making flaky crescent rolls (not to be confused with croissants) — has always been a kitchen staple of mine amid the holidays. My go-tos are Pillsbury's Original Crescent Dough Sheet and Crescent Rolls; however, recently, I've become a fan of both Immaculate Baking's packaged rolls (I usually buy them from Whole Foods) and Trader Joe's Crescent Rolls.
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
TODAY.com

14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday

It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Parade

The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists

As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
Thrillist

Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
shefinds

The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss

What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
GMA

GMA

80K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy