An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots
Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
fox10phoenix.com
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
KOLD-TV
Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
azpm.org
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought
An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
kjzz.org
Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman
Restrictions have been put in place on large-scale farming in western Arizona as a part of a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation-non-expansion area. Meaning anyone who has not farmed more than two acres during...
visitusaparks.com
Four Days in the Navajo Nation and Nearby Locales
This four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. The natural history lover could spend months uncovering the hidden stories of Arizona, from the ghosts of the Apache Death Cave to the wonders of Walnut Canyon National Monument. And while the entire state offers plenty to explore, this four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. Welcome to the Navajo Nation, and the outskirts just beneath its borders.
Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.
visitusaparks.com
5 Luxurious Places to Stay in Arizona
Arizona offers a wide variety of accommodations, from camping under the stars to five-star lodges and inns. Here, we round up five luxurious places to rest your head on your next adventure. Just because a destination features exceptional outdoor activities doesn’t mean you need to spend your entire trip outside....
visitusaparks.com
Three Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet
Arizona Breweries Hiking National Monuments National Parks State Parks Wine/Beer/Cider Tasting. 3 Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet. Arizona is bursting with flavor, from award-winning restaurants that require reservations months in advance to historic Mexican restaurants that welcome walk-ins. Whether you’re traveling to the Grand Canyon State to enjoy its abundant outdoor recreation or are traveling specifically to dig into its tasty fare, you’re sure to depart fully stuffed. This three-day itinerary does it all with great food and fun exploration of some of the Southwest’s greatest hits.
AZFamily
Man indicted for 25 semi-trailers fires in 8 states, including Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Michigan man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for setting fire to three semi-trucks in Arizona. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, faces similar charges across several other states as well. Pricop was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in...
Genetically modified mosquitoes may be released in California next year
Representational imagePhoto byЕгор КамелевonUnsplash. In March this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California between 2022 and 2024 to limit the transmission of harmful diseases such as dengue, Zika, and yellow fever.
The richest woman in Utah is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Yahoo!
Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft
Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
10 Reasons You Should Think Twice About Moving to Arizona for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Arizona...
AZFamily
Head of Arizona prison system plans to retire in January
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona prison system will soon have a new chief. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry confirmed on Friday that its director David Shinn will retire on Jan. 4. He has spent nearly 36 straight years “dedicated to public safety and public service,” officials said.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations
After hearing from Indigenous community members about how the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has impacted them, the Arizona House Ad Hoc Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples outlined new recommendations for addressing the issue. “Missing and murdered Indigenous peoples is an issue that has touched many lives,” said Committee Chair and state […] The post Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
