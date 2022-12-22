ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Brenna Temple

Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
Restrictions have been put in place on large-scale farming in western Arizona as a part of a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation-non-expansion area. Meaning anyone who has not farmed more than two acres during...
This four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. The natural history lover could spend months uncovering the hidden stories of Arizona, from the ghosts of the Apache Death Cave to the wonders of Walnut Canyon National Monument. And while the entire state offers plenty to explore, this four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. Welcome to the Navajo Nation, and the outskirts just beneath its borders.
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
Arizona offers a wide variety of accommodations, from camping under the stars to five-star lodges and inns. Here, we round up five luxurious places to rest your head on your next adventure. Just because a destination features exceptional outdoor activities doesn’t mean you need to spend your entire trip outside....
Arizona Breweries Hiking National Monuments National Parks State Parks Wine/Beer/Cider Tasting. 3 Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet. Arizona is bursting with flavor, from award-winning restaurants that require reservations months in advance to historic Mexican restaurants that welcome walk-ins. Whether you’re traveling to the Grand Canyon State to enjoy its abundant outdoor recreation or are traveling specifically to dig into its tasty fare, you’re sure to depart fully stuffed. This three-day itinerary does it all with great food and fun exploration of some of the Southwest’s greatest hits.
Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona prison system will soon have a new chief. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry confirmed on Friday that its director David Shinn will retire on Jan. 4. He has spent nearly 36 straight years “dedicated to public safety and public service,” officials said.
After hearing from Indigenous community members about how the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has impacted them, the Arizona House Ad Hoc Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples outlined new recommendations for addressing the issue. “Missing and murdered Indigenous peoples is an issue that has touched many lives,” said Committee Chair and state […] The post Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
