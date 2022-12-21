Read full article on original website
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Growth Endeavors to Aid Spectrum Brands (SPB) Amid Inflation
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB has been gaining from productivity actions and gains from cost-reduction actions. Also, the continued momentum in the Home & Personal care segment bodes well. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, sales in Spectrum Brands’ Home & Personal Care segment increased 11.5% to $344.9 million. The upside can...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Innovative Industrial Properties and InvenTrust Properties
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), and InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/17/23, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 1/13/23, and InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2052 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of SHO's recent stock price of $9.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when SHO shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for IIPR to open 1.77% lower in price and for IVT to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.
Insiders Buy the Holdings of KRE ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), which makes up 0.40% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking...
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
FXI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.26, changing hands as high as $29.30 per share. iShares China Large-Cap shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease
The Chinese government says it will start issuing new passports in another major step away from anti-virus travel barriers
Decoding Mastercard (MA) SpendingPulse's Holiday Sales Data
Mastercard Incorporated's MA report showed that U.S. retail sales witnessed a 7.6% year-over-year jump this holiday season. Data provided by Mastercard SpendingPulse for the period between Nov 1 and Dec 24 showed that steep discounts attracted consumers this holiday season despite inflationary pressures. The increase in U.S. retail sales was...
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after China relaxes COVID curbs
Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday after China further relaxed its COVID-19 curbs by scrapping quarantine rule for inbound travelers, while a slump in Tesla shares were set to pressure Nasdaq. Beijing's move comes after three years of zero-tolerance measures have battered...
Don't Look Now, But Is This Crypto Trading for Less Than $1 Back From the Dead?
Once viewed as a potential rival to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) when it launched several years ago, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) has had a hugely disappointing 2022. Fantom is down more than 92% for the year and trades for less than $0.20. But things appear to be turning around for Fantom, which just got one of its high-profile founders back in November. Fantom is up about 15% in the past 30 days, and momentum seems to be building for this crypto to turn things around in 2023.
Why You Should Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does
A common theme among value-oriented investors is that you have to buy when others are fearful. That is exactly the situation today with 3M (NYSE: MMM), which has seen its stock trend largely lower since 2018. If you have the stomach to take a contrarian stance, however, now could be a great time to add this stock to your portfolio.
Dow Analyst Moves: Nike
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nike is the #11 analyst pick. Nike also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #157 spot out of 500.
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYFT, IMAX, TGTX
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 112,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.4% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 50,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower in post-holiday trading on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,100 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, dragged by weakness in technology and financial stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid
If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
Tesla Stock: Near-Term Uncertainty Merits a Price Target Cut, Says Analyst
Recent times have been no easy ride for Tesla (TSLA). Production slowdowns in China, higher inventory levels and recent price cuts have put the EV leader on a path to miss Street estimates for Q4 and to provide a weakened outlook for 2023. At least that is the opinion of...
Stock Market News for Dec 27, 2022
Wall Street closed mostly higher on Friday, in a light trading day ahead of the Christmas weekend as recession fears continued to dampen investors’ spirit despite data showing signs of cooling inflation. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
A New Year's Message for Investors
I have been in and around financial markets for around forty years and have been writing about them for about a dozen. In that time, I can’t remember another time when, as the year end approaches, there was such unanimity of opinion about some aspects of the year ahead. Almost everyone sees a year divided into two parts, beginning with stocks under pressure as the Fed continues to tighten, then at some point, maybe after a brief, mild recession, the Fed will relent and the market will bounce back strongly. There are differences about timing and about the potential for an actual recession, but that forecast for a “weak at first, bounce back later” pattern is almost ubiquitous.
