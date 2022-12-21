ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
ieefa.org

Masdar signs agreement to construct new solar park in Yemen

Abu Dhabi-based renewables major Masdar has signed an agreement with Yemen's Ministry of Energy and Electricity to build a 120-MW solar park in Aden which serves as a temporary capital of the war-torn Arab country. Under the terms, Masdar will be also in charge of the construction of transmission lines...
ieefa.org

Africa could produce €1 trillion of green hydrogen a year, study says

Africa has the potential to produce €1 trillion ($1.06 trillion) worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, allowing it to export the fuel and boost local industry, according to a study backed by the European Investment Bank. By harnessing the world’s best solar energy resource a number of...
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
rigzone.com

Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed

The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. — The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. The lease sale represents the third major offshore wind lease sale this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ieefa.org

China’s largest stand-alone battery storage project begins commercial operation

A 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) has gone live in Ningxia, China, equipped with Hithium lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. The manufacturer, established only three years ago in 2019 but already ramping up to a target of more than 135GWh of annual battery cell production capacity by 2025 for total investment value of about US$4.71 billion, announced the project’s commissioning yesterday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ieefa.org

Northern Ireland to deliver 1 gigawatt of offshore wind capacity by 2030

The Northern Ireland Department for the Economy (DfI) has published its draft Offshore Renewable Energy Action Plan (OREAP) setting out how it will deliver 1GW of capacity by 2030. The document outlines 22 actions put forward by the government to enable key processes such as leasing, planning and consenting to...
The Guardian

Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit

More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BBC

Electric Ireland announces 24% increase in residential electricity bills

The third largest electricity supplier in Northern Ireland, Electric Ireland, has announced a 24% increase in its residential electricity bills from January. This will add about £504 on to the typical household annual bill. Electric Ireland has about 90,000 residential customers in NI. NI's largest electricity supplier, Power NI,...
ieefa.org

Goldman Sachs to invest in 531-megawatt wind power complex in Texas

Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has agreed to make a tax equity investment of up to USD 200 million (EUR 188m) in the first phase of a 531-MW wind project in Texas developed by Omega Energia SA (BVMF:MEGA3). The Brazilian energy company announced this earlier in the week, saying that Goldman...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
INDIANA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Canada issues guidelines to end support for unabated fossil fuel energy sector

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada issued guidelines on Thursday that it said would lead to the ending of new support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022. Ottawa pledged to end new support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector alongside 38 other countries...
rigzone.com

The $2.1Bn Barcelona-Marseille Pipeline Now Hydrogen-Only

The proposed subsea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will now be green hydrogen only and have an investment price tag of around $2.1 Bn. — The proposed subsea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will now be green hydrogen only and have an investment price tag of around $2.1 billion.

