Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
ieefa.org
Masdar signs agreement to construct new solar park in Yemen
Abu Dhabi-based renewables major Masdar has signed an agreement with Yemen's Ministry of Energy and Electricity to build a 120-MW solar park in Aden which serves as a temporary capital of the war-torn Arab country. Under the terms, Masdar will be also in charge of the construction of transmission lines...
ieefa.org
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures secures financing for a 300-megawatt solar project in New South Wales, Australia
Solar developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has secured financial close on a 300MW solar farm in New South Wales, Australia. Funding is provided in the form of a green loan by bank firm ING, the Australian government’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and the Export Development Canada. Although...
ieefa.org
Africa could produce €1 trillion of green hydrogen a year, study says
Africa has the potential to produce €1 trillion ($1.06 trillion) worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, allowing it to export the fuel and boost local industry, according to a study backed by the European Investment Bank. By harnessing the world’s best solar energy resource a number of...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
rigzone.com
Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. — The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. The lease sale represents the third major offshore wind lease sale this...
ieefa.org
China’s largest stand-alone battery storage project begins commercial operation
A 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) has gone live in Ningxia, China, equipped with Hithium lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. The manufacturer, established only three years ago in 2019 but already ramping up to a target of more than 135GWh of annual battery cell production capacity by 2025 for total investment value of about US$4.71 billion, announced the project’s commissioning yesterday.
ieefa.org
Northern Ireland to deliver 1 gigawatt of offshore wind capacity by 2030
The Northern Ireland Department for the Economy (DfI) has published its draft Offshore Renewable Energy Action Plan (OREAP) setting out how it will deliver 1GW of capacity by 2030. The document outlines 22 actions put forward by the government to enable key processes such as leasing, planning and consenting to...
PV Tech
Voltalia signs MOU for green hydrogen project in Egypt with up to 2.7GW solar and wind
Renewables company Voltalia and Egyptian oil company TAQA Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Egypt to develop, finance and operate a green hydrogen cluster with solar PV and wind power. Located in a greenfield site near Ain Sokhna port in the Suez Canal Economic...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
BBC
Electric Ireland announces 24% increase in residential electricity bills
The third largest electricity supplier in Northern Ireland, Electric Ireland, has announced a 24% increase in its residential electricity bills from January. This will add about £504 on to the typical household annual bill. Electric Ireland has about 90,000 residential customers in NI. NI's largest electricity supplier, Power NI,...
ieefa.org
Goldman Sachs to invest in 531-megawatt wind power complex in Texas
Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has agreed to make a tax equity investment of up to USD 200 million (EUR 188m) in the first phase of a 531-MW wind project in Texas developed by Omega Energia SA (BVMF:MEGA3). The Brazilian energy company announced this earlier in the week, saying that Goldman...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
kalkinemedia.com
Canada issues guidelines to end support for unabated fossil fuel energy sector
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada issued guidelines on Thursday that it said would lead to the ending of new support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022. Ottawa pledged to end new support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector alongside 38 other countries...
ieefa.org
Octopus Energy teams up with FF New Energy Ventures to build 1.6 gigawatts of renewables in Iberia
UK-based energy group Octopus Energy’s generation arm has invested in independent power producer (IPP) FF New Energy Ventures (FFNEV) to develop 1.6GW of solar and storage in Spain and Portugal. This investment marks Octopus’ entrance into the Portuguese renewables market, a country which aims to reach 80% of renewables...
rigzone.com
The $2.1Bn Barcelona-Marseille Pipeline Now Hydrogen-Only
The proposed subsea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will now be green hydrogen only and have an investment price tag of around $2.1 Bn. — The proposed subsea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will now be green hydrogen only and have an investment price tag of around $2.1 billion.
Hyundai Announces Major EV Battery Facility To Be Built In America
Hyundai Motor Group has officially announced it has inked a deal with the state of Georgia and battery manufacturer SK On to build a new electric vehicle battery production plant. It will be one of the state's most significant economic development projects in its history, creating an estimated 3,500 new...
Can airplane engines run on hydrogen? A recent ground test showed good results.
British airplane engine maker Rolls-Royce and low-cost airline easyJet announced this week that they had successfully powered a modern airplane engine using 100% hydrogen fuel. The test took place at a military facility in the UK, with the engine remaining stationary on the ground. Since the aviation industry currently produces...
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Lease Auction Raises Over $757 Million in High Bids
The first offshore wind lease auction on the U.S. West Coast has ended with high bids totaling $757.1 million, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced Wednesday. The lease sale, which kicked off Tuesday, offered five lease areas covering 373,268 total acres off of Morro Bay on the...
