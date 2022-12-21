Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
ieefa.org
RenewableUK says renewables and nuclear have generated 54 percent of Britain’s electricity since Nov. 1
Low carbon power is generating most of Britain’s electricity this winter, according to RenewableUK. Between 31 October and 18 December, renewables and nuclear combined have provided 54% of Britain’s electricity, it said. Renewables generated 40% and nuclear provided 14% during the seven-week period, with wind alone accounting for...
ieefa.org
China’s largest stand-alone battery storage project begins commercial operation
A 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) has gone live in Ningxia, China, equipped with Hithium lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. The manufacturer, established only three years ago in 2019 but already ramping up to a target of more than 135GWh of annual battery cell production capacity by 2025 for total investment value of about US$4.71 billion, announced the project’s commissioning yesterday.
ieefa.org
Northern Ireland to deliver 1 gigawatt of offshore wind capacity by 2030
The Northern Ireland Department for the Economy (DfI) has published its draft Offshore Renewable Energy Action Plan (OREAP) setting out how it will deliver 1GW of capacity by 2030. The document outlines 22 actions put forward by the government to enable key processes such as leasing, planning and consenting to...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Half a million vulnerable households miss out on help with energy bills
Exclusive: Labour says ministers have been told repeatedly that people with prepayment meters are not getting enough support
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
Tree Hugger
International Energy Agency Says Heat Pumps Are Hot
The International Energy Agency (IEA) released a special report, "The Future of Heat Pumps," in which they start with a strong statement: "Heat pumps, powered by low-emissions electricity, are the central technology in the global transition to secure and sustainable heating." “Heat pumps are an indispensable part of any plan...
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
ieefa.org
Octopus Energy teams up with FF New Energy Ventures to build 1.6 gigawatts of renewables in Iberia
UK-based energy group Octopus Energy’s generation arm has invested in independent power producer (IPP) FF New Energy Ventures (FFNEV) to develop 1.6GW of solar and storage in Spain and Portugal. This investment marks Octopus’ entrance into the Portuguese renewables market, a country which aims to reach 80% of renewables...
ieefa.org
Where to next for Australian gas?
The Australian government’s recently enacted $12/GJ gas price cap ensures super profits for gas companies and the continual decline of gas-intensive manufacturing in Eastern Australia. The gas industry’s opposition to the price cap and threats of energy shortages ignores the greater threat to the industry – the downward trend...
kalkinemedia.com
Lithium Australia’s (ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream features on WWF Renewable Scorecard
As Australia makes serious strides to become a renewable energy superpower, a great amount of battery waste across the nation is expected. Let us explore how Envirostream is faring on the fronts of recycling and the circular economy. Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Australia Limited...
PV Tech
Lightsource bp reaches financial close on 515MW of Australian solar
Global solar developer Lightsource bp has firmed up AU$540 million (US$365 million) in green financing to fund the development of two Australian PV projects in Victoria and New South Wales. The Wellington North and Wunghnu solar projects represent a combined 515MW of capacity. Financing for the projects was secured from...
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
ieefa.org
Corre Energy moves forward with a large compressed air storage project in the Netherlands
Utility Eneco and Corre Energy have signed an agreement for the latter to deploy a 320MW, 84-hour duration compressed air energy storage system (CAES) in Groningen, the Netherlands. Dublin-based Corre Energy plans to build the facility in a salt cavern in the municipality of Zuidwending. Exploratory drilling will start in...
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
ieefa.org
Africa could produce €1 trillion of green hydrogen a year, study says
Africa has the potential to produce €1 trillion ($1.06 trillion) worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, allowing it to export the fuel and boost local industry, according to a study backed by the European Investment Bank. By harnessing the world’s best solar energy resource a number of...
Half of Australia's biggest companies have net-zero emissions plans, but climate action may come too late
About half of Australia’s biggest listed companies have plans to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, our new analysis has found. We assessed the climate change commitments of 187 companies out of 200 listed on the Australian Stock Exchange – the ASX200. Together, these 187 companies produce 32% of Australia’s operational emissions – that is, emissions produced directly from a business’ operations or from the use of its energy products. The net-zero plans represent a significant step for climate change action in Australia. Property developer Lendlease, for example, aims to achieve absolute zero carbon by 2040. Fortescue Metals Group, meanwhile, plans to...
