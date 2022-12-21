Read full article on original website
ieefa.org
Northern Ireland to deliver 1 gigawatt of offshore wind capacity by 2030
The Northern Ireland Department for the Economy (DfI) has published its draft Offshore Renewable Energy Action Plan (OREAP) setting out how it will deliver 1GW of capacity by 2030. The document outlines 22 actions put forward by the government to enable key processes such as leasing, planning and consenting to...
ieefa.org
RenewableUK says renewables and nuclear have generated 54 percent of Britain’s electricity since Nov. 1
Low carbon power is generating most of Britain’s electricity this winter, according to RenewableUK. Between 31 October and 18 December, renewables and nuclear combined have provided 54% of Britain’s electricity, it said. Renewables generated 40% and nuclear provided 14% during the seven-week period, with wind alone accounting for...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
BBC
Electric Ireland announces 24% increase in residential electricity bills
The third largest electricity supplier in Northern Ireland, Electric Ireland, has announced a 24% increase in its residential electricity bills from January. This will add about £504 on to the typical household annual bill. Electric Ireland has about 90,000 residential customers in NI. NI's largest electricity supplier, Power NI,...
CNBC
Britain approves first new coal mine in decades
Britain on Wednesday approved its first new deep coal mine in decades to produce the high-polluting fuel for use in steelmaking, a project that critics say will hinder the UK's climate targets. The Woodhouse Colliery, to be developed by West Cumbria Mining in northwest England, seeks to extract coking coal...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
marketplace.org
By 2025, coal will no longer be the main way to generate the world’s electricity
The International Energy Agency released a report this week saying renewables would overtake coal and become the world’s biggest source of electricity generation by 2025. Coal generates more than a third of the world’s electricity, more than any other source, but the International Energy Agency said that’s going to change soon.
ieefa.org
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures secures financing for a 300-megawatt solar project in New South Wales, Australia
Solar developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has secured financial close on a 300MW solar farm in New South Wales, Australia. Funding is provided in the form of a green loan by bank firm ING, the Australian government’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and the Export Development Canada. Although...
ieefa.org
China’s largest stand-alone battery storage project begins commercial operation
A 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) has gone live in Ningxia, China, equipped with Hithium lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. The manufacturer, established only three years ago in 2019 but already ramping up to a target of more than 135GWh of annual battery cell production capacity by 2025 for total investment value of about US$4.71 billion, announced the project’s commissioning yesterday.
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
pv-magazine-usa.com
Transmission needed to carry wind power from the central U.S. eastward, DOE finds
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has published early results from its ongoing national transmission planning study. To reach 100% clean electricity by 2035, the geographic distribution of cost-optimal transmission additions is “robust across many sensitivities,” DOE reported in a slide deck for a webinar, with the highest density of transmission additions connecting the “wind belt” in the central U.S. with eastern demand centers, as shown in the nearby image.
ieefa.org
Africa could produce €1 trillion of green hydrogen a year, study says
Africa has the potential to produce €1 trillion ($1.06 trillion) worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, allowing it to export the fuel and boost local industry, according to a study backed by the European Investment Bank. By harnessing the world’s best solar energy resource a number of...
pgjonline.com
280-Mile Hydrogen Pipeline Connecting Spain to France to Cost $2.6 Billion
(Reuters) — An underwater pipeline set to carry green hydrogen between Spain and France will cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding he hoped the European Union would partly fund the project. The pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will have...
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
POLITICO
Floating in the wind (power)
The Biden administration tried something new today: auctioning off plots in the Pacific for floating wind farms. Energy developers are bidding on five leases that take up an area larger than the city of Los Angeles. The administration hopes the winning companies will develop enough offshore floating wind to generate 4.5 gigawatts of power, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Heather Richards. That’s enough electricity for about 1.5 million homes.
‘Deeply Damaging Mistake': UK's Decision to Approve a New Coal Mine Criticized as Misguided
West Cumbria Mining says the Woodhouse Colliery, in the county of Cumbria, will supply "the critical steel industry with a high-quality metallurgical coal product." While it was crucial to the planet's industrialization and remains an important source of electricity, coal has a substantial effect on the environment. The decision to...
Solar power will beat out coal in 3 years, IEA predicts
ieefa.org
Goldman Sachs to invest in 531-megawatt wind power complex in Texas
Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has agreed to make a tax equity investment of up to USD 200 million (EUR 188m) in the first phase of a 531-MW wind project in Texas developed by Omega Energia SA (BVMF:MEGA3). The Brazilian energy company announced this earlier in the week, saying that Goldman...
ieefa.org
Masdar signs agreement to construct new solar park in Yemen
Abu Dhabi-based renewables major Masdar has signed an agreement with Yemen's Ministry of Energy and Electricity to build a 120-MW solar park in Aden which serves as a temporary capital of the war-torn Arab country. Under the terms, Masdar will be also in charge of the construction of transmission lines...
