dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s in Store for Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), According to Top Analyst
Popular crypto trader Jason Pizzino is updating his outlook on Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). In a new video update, Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that blockchain scaling solution Polygon could see a more than 30% decline from its current price of $0.798 if it takes out a high timeframe support level.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP and Six Altcoins Among Most Googled Crypto Assets of 2022
New data reveals that a handful of altcoins, including Cardano (ADA) and XRP, are among the most googled crypto assets of 2022. According to new research by personal finance website DollarGeek, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most searched-for digital asset both in the world and in the US, followed by popular dog-themed meme assets Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Turns Bullish As Sharks Accumulate $83 Million ADA In 6 Weeks
Cardano sharks have awoken from their slumber in the last two months. These large ADA wallets began an accumulation trend in early November that has seen them scoop up hundreds of millions worth of tokens in the six-week period. The implications of these on the price of the digital asset could be impactful over time.
NEWSBTC
Top crypto projects to invest in 2023: Cardano (ADA), Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Cardano (ADA), and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are the most noteworthy crypto projects heading into 2023, according to analysts. Orbeon Protocol is using equity-based non-fungible tokens to revolutionize venture capital, with experts expecting a rise of up to 6000% during the ORBN presale. Cardano is a well-respected and established cryptocurrency known for its robust technology. TWT, the native token of the Trust Wallet cryptocurrency wallet, is poised to benefit from the growing demand for secure and convenient storage solutions.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
bitcoinist.com
With the Knowledge That a United Community Is Key to Success in the Crypto World, Big Eyes Coin Is Set to Surpass Solana and Hedera.
The advent of blockchain technology and digital currencies has profoundly impacted the world’s monetary system. Because of their community’s resilience and cohesiveness, cryptocurrency applications have expanded into many new fields. Cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL) and Hedera (HBAR) have grown in popularity, and their communities are strong. Still, the...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Implements A Strategy That Places It Ahead of IMPT: How Do The Two Crypto Projects Compare?
The global economy has experienced a significant boost since the introduction of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) in the cryptocurrency industry, and the industry is rife with life, attracting users from all over. As a result, this ecosystem has grown significantly over time, and more cryptocurrencies, including the new IMPT (IMPT), have based their projects on it.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Insider Says Smart Contracts Coming to the XRP Ledger
The former principal developer advocate at San Francisco-based payments firm Ripple is revealing that a key functionality is coming to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple insider Matt Hamilton responds to a claim made by an anonymous Twitter user that payments network XRP has no use case. According to Hamilton, XRP...
dailyhodl.com
Coin Bureau Says 2023 Could Be Big Year for Ethereum, Details Forecast for ETH and Polkadot (DOT)
Wildly popular crypto analyst Guy of Coin Bureau is unveiling his forecasts for Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) as markets gear up for a new year. In a new Q&A update, Guy says that Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade, which will allow ETH to be unstaked, could make 2023 a big year for the leading smart contract platform.
bitcoinist.com
Apecoin (APE) and Monero (XMR) are Losing Investor Confidence as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Sells Out in Stage 2
2021 and 2022 tested the faith of investors in their crypto investments. High volatility in the crypto market pushed crypto investors to take a hard look at their portfolios. They had to drop cryptos like Apecoin (APE) and Monero (XMR) that bled out their profits. At the same time, they have started buying promising new cryptos like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), which are already helping them grow their portfolio.
game-news24.com
It’s still complicated to pay in crypto, but Visa is preparing a revolution for Ethereum payments
News JVTech Paying in crypto remains complicated, but Visa is preparing for a revolution in Ethereum payment. In the years since the adoption of cryptocurrencies became mainstream, the industry has conquered the hearts of major companies of payment systems. Visa is even trying to collaborate with the world’s largest crypto firm.
u.today
Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network (ORY) dApp looking better than anything on Cardano (ADA) Network so far, Presale live now
While most people know of Ethereum as the go-to blockchain for dApps, Cardano has been working hard to take the mantle from them. Thus far, over 1000 dApps reside on the blockchain. However, many of those dApps have been a disappointment; they do not offer anything new that users could not find elsewhere if they looked.
bitcoinist.com
The Utility Of Big Eyes Coin Can Potentially Set It At The Top In 2023 — Find Out How Ethereum And XRP Are Doing
The reach for cryptocurrencies is ever-widening as PayPal has declared that it’ll launch its services to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in Luxembourg pretty soon. We see this broadening spectrum of digital currencies and their utilization in different sectors. The demand has undoubtedly surged with the expansion, and the idea sells like nothing else because it’s the buyer it respects and grants authority to, unlike conventional means. Hence, more and more people buy this concept, and the industry will potentially grow in the future, given its utility. Despite that, there’s plenty to select from, and it’s pretty challenging to sift through the logs of projects without any idea about them. You can’t just dive in on luck. The more data-driven you are, the more probable it is for you to double up your game. Let’s start with the first on our list – Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Binance: US to buy Voyager digital assets as Bitcoin swamps to 1%
The bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital announced on Monday that Binance US has agreed to purchase its assets for $1.022 billion. The bid reflects the fair market value of Voyager’s cryptocurrency portfolio, which has a current worth of approximately $1.002 billion, in addition to an incremental value of $20 million.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Zilliqa, and Solana: Christmas Crypto Purchase that May Blow in Q2 of 2023
Most of the holiday crypto purchases are not expected to experience an immediate surge. Analysts believe the first few months into the new year may not be significantly different from the current year. However, some cryptocurrencies may prove to be an exception as they show the prospect of yielding returns before the end of 2023’s second quarter.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
CNBC
Bitcoin rises, and SBF moves into parents' home as part of $250 million bail deal: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry.
u.today
Here's Unique New Feature on Cardano: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
