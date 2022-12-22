National inventory for the Chevy Traverse crossover was running at a 15-day supply at the end of November, 2022, GM Authority has learned. According to sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation, there were 3,839 units of the Chevy Traverse on the ground at the end of November, 2022, which means the crossover was running at a 15-day national supply. However, a total of 13,000 units were in transit. A 60-day supply was considered optimal in the U.S. auto industry prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply shortage crisis.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO