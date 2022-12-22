ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

What’s Going Around: Flu, COVID, strep throat, RSV

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports flu, strep throat and fewer cases of COVID. Several patients were also diagnosed with secondary sinus and ear infections.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate report the flu, COVID, strep throat and other viral upper respiratory illnesses.

Pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing a spike in flu cases, and they continue to see other respiratory illnesses such as COVID and RSV. They are also seeing strep throat, colds and stomach bugs.

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are primarily seeing flu, RSV, and viral infections, as well as a few cases of COVID-19.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics says they are still seeing a lot of flu and strep throat has continued to be seen in high numbers.

RSV continues to decline, although they are seeing an increase in asthma exacerbations.

Many kids are getting viral illnesses back-to-back, creating prolonged coughs and sometimes ear infections.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about strep vs. viral pharyngitis:

“Both streptococcus bacteria and multiple viral infections can cause a sore throat, as can postnasal drainage.

Strep throat is often unrelenting; no matter what you do, the soreness remains. Strep throat often is accompanied by headaches and/or belly pain, sometimes with nausea and vomiting, and sometimes with fever. It typically does not come with nasal congestion or runny nose. Strep, though, often does not play by these rules. Sometimes, strep throat can present with just a sore throat, and in other cases, it can present with a headache and belly symptoms without a sore throat at all.

Strep is important to treat, as untreated strep can have later bad effects on the heart and the kidneys. The testing is a throat swab in a medical office.

Viruses can cause inflammation in the walls of the throat, causing pain; and the typical increase in nasal discharge and postnasal drainage also contributes to a raw feeling in the throat. Post-nasal drainage often creates an irritation in the throat that can be soothed by drinking water or eating honey or lozenges Always be wary under the age of five for choking risks with these.

In general, sore throats that are unrelenting or last longer than four days should be evaluated by your child’s physician. Similarly, if your child reports one-sided throat pain, or is refusing to drink fluids due to the pain, they should be seen right away.”

