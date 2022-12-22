Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says
There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Howie Mandel - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - December 2022
Get the entire Road Stories archive at hawaiipublicradio.org/roadstories. Howie Mandel is back! He joined HPR's Dave Lawrence for a chat ahead of a single area show on Maui December 28th at the MACC's Castle Theatre. Howie shares stories of his unique connection to Bill Maher, Hawaiʻi, how Kiss' Gene Simmons...
