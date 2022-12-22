Bluecup Ventures appeals WB Twp. warehouse denial

A rendering of Bluecup Ventures LLC’s proposed warehouse/distribution project. Submitted

A month after the Wilkes-Barre Township Council voted to deny a permit for a commercial real estate development company to build a warehouse near Johnson Street, the company has filed an appeal in the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

In a public hearing on Nov. 21, the township council voted, by a 3-2 margin, to deny a conditional use permit for Bluecup Ventures LLC to build a 940,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution center on a tract of mine-scarred land in the township.

An appeal filed by Wilkes-Barre law firm Hoegen & Associates, representing Bluecup Ventures, has asked the Court of Common Pleas to reverse council’s decision to deny the permit, arguing that the council’s actions in denying the permit “constituted a clear error of law.”

“The actions of the council in denying Bluecup’s Conditional Use Application were unreasonable, improper, arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, contrary to law, [and] were not supported by substantial evidence,” reads a portion of the appeal, signed by attorney John K. Lisman on behalf of Hoegen & Associates.

The appeal cites several reasons to that end, including that Bluecup’s application and proposed project complied with and satisfied each article of the township’s Zoning Ordinance, that the company “met its burden of persuasion” with testimony and evidence offered at the November hearing, and that neither the council nor the township residents who spoke out against the project at that hearing offered any “reliable or persuasive evidence” for the council to deny the application.

The public comment was a large part of the proceedings in November’s hearing, as it has been at past meetings concerning the Bluecup application, with a number of residents of Wilkes-Barre Township voicing their concerns about the project.

Concerns raised at the time by members of the public included the possibility of noise and light pollution, the impact on neighboring businesses like Allan Industries and, primarily, the possible increase of traffic flow onto Johnson Street and Route 309 from the warehouse.

The appeal notes that testimony was offered on behalf of Bluecup by several individuals who were accepted by the township council as experts, including traffic engineer Eric Mountz, certified appraiser and former Wilkes-Barre City Mayor Tom Leighton and John R. Varaly, accepted as an expert in zoning and land use issues.

Also noted is the testimony of Wilkes-Barre Township engineer Daryl Pawlush, who concurred with the conclusions of the Traffic Impact Study done on the project.

Conversely, according to the appeal, individuals from the public who provided their own testimony were only able to present arguments based on “personal opinions, perceptions and speculation.”

“Neither the Township nor any individual appearing at the Hearing offered or attempted to qualify any witness as an expert, and this Council heard no testimony or evidence rebutted the evidence presented by Bluecup,” the document reads.

The appeal was also filed on grounds that the township council “has not issued a written decision accompanied by findings fact and conclusions” within the 45-day window following the last hearing, as required by the township’s zoning ordinance.