ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

Bluecup Ventures appeals WB Twp. warehouse denial

By Kevin Carroll
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMgdF_0jr8DS2h00
A rendering of Bluecup Ventures LLC’s proposed warehouse/distribution project. Submitted

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A month after the Wilkes-Barre Township Council voted to deny a permit for a commercial real estate development company to build a warehouse near Johnson Street, the company has filed an appeal in the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

In a public hearing on Nov. 21, the township council voted, by a 3-2 margin, to deny a conditional use permit for Bluecup Ventures LLC to build a 940,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution center on a tract of mine-scarred land in the township.

An appeal filed by Wilkes-Barre law firm Hoegen & Associates, representing Bluecup Ventures, has asked the Court of Common Pleas to reverse council’s decision to deny the permit, arguing that the council’s actions in denying the permit “constituted a clear error of law.”

“The actions of the council in denying Bluecup’s Conditional Use Application were unreasonable, improper, arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, contrary to law, [and] were not supported by substantial evidence,” reads a portion of the appeal, signed by attorney John K. Lisman on behalf of Hoegen & Associates.

The appeal cites several reasons to that end, including that Bluecup’s application and proposed project complied with and satisfied each article of the township’s Zoning Ordinance, that the company “met its burden of persuasion” with testimony and evidence offered at the November hearing, and that neither the council nor the township residents who spoke out against the project at that hearing offered any “reliable or persuasive evidence” for the council to deny the application.

The public comment was a large part of the proceedings in November’s hearing, as it has been at past meetings concerning the Bluecup application, with a number of residents of Wilkes-Barre Township voicing their concerns about the project.

Concerns raised at the time by members of the public included the possibility of noise and light pollution, the impact on neighboring businesses like Allan Industries and, primarily, the possible increase of traffic flow onto Johnson Street and Route 309 from the warehouse.

The appeal notes that testimony was offered on behalf of Bluecup by several individuals who were accepted by the township council as experts, including traffic engineer Eric Mountz, certified appraiser and former Wilkes-Barre City Mayor Tom Leighton and John R. Varaly, accepted as an expert in zoning and land use issues.

Also noted is the testimony of Wilkes-Barre Township engineer Daryl Pawlush, who concurred with the conclusions of the Traffic Impact Study done on the project.

Conversely, according to the appeal, individuals from the public who provided their own testimony were only able to present arguments based on “personal opinions, perceptions and speculation.”

“Neither the Township nor any individual appearing at the Hearing offered or attempted to qualify any witness as an expert, and this Council heard no testimony or evidence rebutted the evidence presented by Bluecup,” the document reads.

The appeal was also filed on grounds that the township council “has not issued a written decision accompanied by findings fact and conclusions” within the 45-day window following the last hearing, as required by the township’s zoning ordinance.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is located in the far east of the United States and is one of the many regions that reach freezing temperatures in the winter. North America is known for its dry and cold winters. Pennsylvania is filled with flatlands, and mountain regions that get extremely cold and touched with snow. Across the state, the temperatures plummet greatly, and in this article, you will discover the coldest place in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture. A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WMDT.com

Delaware government offices closed Friday

DELAWARE – Governor John Carney announced on Thursday that all State of Delaware Government Offices will be closed on Friday, December 23rd, in recognition of the dedicated work of Delaware’s public servants. “This time of year, I am especially grateful for the dedicated work of our public servants....
DELAWARE STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced

Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy