In the mood for steak but don’t feel like shelling out the big bucks for a rib eye or New York strip? This London broil recipe is your answer. While most typically a flank steak, London broil can also be used to label other large, lean, and often tougher cuts of beef, including top round steaks and top sirloin steaks at grocery stores or butcher shops. More generally, it refers to how these steaks are prepared: first by marinating to tenderize, broiling or grilling to cook, and finally, thinly slicing against the grain to serve. Here’s how to cook London Broil our way, to ensure a juicy, tender result every time.

2 DAYS AGO