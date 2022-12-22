Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
How Watford got all its homeless people off the streets
As charities warn of a rising number of rough sleepers in England, one town has come up with a scheme that it believes can give all of those sleeping on its streets a place to live. The moment of clarity for Graham Beard came after he'd swallowed 300 pills. Within...
BBC
Why some cats just go where they want
From taking up residence in supermarkets to making a hospital their second home, some cats will go pretty much where they want. Some just crave company and attention, says cat biologist and behaviourist Roger Tabor, but "most cats don't do this" and "these are the oddballs". Is it possible to...
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
BBC
Alderley Edge boy racers caught by new noise camera
Dozens of boy racers have been caught driving over decibel limits on a road in Cheshire plagued by nuisance sports car motorists. A special noise-sensing camera was set up on the A34 near Alderley Edge in October after locals became "fed up". Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said that...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
BBC
Forceps left in patient following Alexandra Hospital operation
Metal forceps were left inside a patient in a so-called never event at a Worcestershire hospital. The error occurred during a complex seven-hour abdominal operation at Alexandra Hospital on 23 November. The patient spent the night in intensive care at the site in Redditch when the six-inch (15 cm) object...
BBC
Lab dogs recovered after break-in at Wyton breeding centre returned
Two beagles recovered by police after a break-in at a facility that breeds animals for laboratory research have been returned to the site. Cambridgeshire Police was called to MBR Acres in Wyton on Tuesday. Protest group Animal Rebellion, supported by celebrities including singer Will Young and presenter Chris Packham, called...
BBC
Racist abuse will not deter Muslim Hikers' Christmas walk
A Muslim hiking group founder says past racist abuse will not deter a festive trek up one of the UK's most popular peaks. About 200 walkers are to tackle a 7-mile (11.3km) loop around Mam Tor in the Peak District on Christmas Day. Pictures of last year's 25 December event...
Gardening trends for 2023 – experts make their predictions
Planet-friendly gardening is on the cards for 2023 as gardeners ditch peat, create alternative lawns and encourage wildlife onto their patch, using sustainable techniques to improve their soil and conserve water. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garden Organic UK (@gardenorganicuk)Restorative gardens will take centre stage at the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, as designers offer ideas on how gardening can contribute positively to our health and also help the environment. There’s also going to be a big push...
BBC
Lakeside Miller & Carter floating restaurant starts to sink
A floating restaurant has partially sunk into a lake at a major UK shopping centre. Pictures showed part of the Miller & Carter restaurant, located in a converted paddle steamer at Lakeside in Essex, starting to submerge. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it heard about the sinking at...
I pitched a budget Decathlon tent in the snow overnight and survived
I took the Forclaz MT500 out in the depths of winter to see how far you can push this budget three-season trekking tent
Epicurious
Always-Tender London Broil
In the mood for steak but don’t feel like shelling out the big bucks for a rib eye or New York strip? This London broil recipe is your answer. While most typically a flank steak, London broil can also be used to label other large, lean, and often tougher cuts of beef, including top round steaks and top sirloin steaks at grocery stores or butcher shops. More generally, it refers to how these steaks are prepared: first by marinating to tenderize, broiling or grilling to cook, and finally, thinly slicing against the grain to serve. Here’s how to cook London Broil our way, to ensure a juicy, tender result every time.
Comments / 0