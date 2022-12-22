Man held in Otay Mesa jail provides medication to person in 'medical distress;' reversing possible overdose

A man held at the Otay Mesa jail came to the aid of another man authorities said was in "medical distress" last week by administering a medication known to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, the Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the George Bailey Detention Facility, according to the department. An alarm alerted the deputies that someone had opened a box containing naloxone — known by the brand name Narcan — which is available in housing unit common areas at the county jails.

When deputies arrived at the housing unit, they found a man unresponsive. An incarcerated person had given the man two doses of the medication, which comes in a nasal spray and can quickly reverse the symptoms of an overdose so a person can breathe normally, authorities said.

Deputies and jail medical staff gave the man another eight doses of naloxone, the Sheriff's Department said. The man became responsive, and paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the man had been released from the hospital and was back at the jail. It is not clear how long he was treated at the hospital.

This is the eighth time a person in San Diego County jail has used the naloxone kits since they were made available in the housing units in June, authorities said.

According to the department, jail deputies have used naloxone more than 500 times in suspected overdose cases since 2020.

Drug-related deaths have been a problem for years in San Diego County jails. A study released in April by Analytica Consulting, commissioned by the civilian review board that oversees the Sheriff's Department, found that compared to other large counties in California, “inmates in San Diego jails have the highest death rates."

According to the report, a person incarcerated in a San Diego County jail is twice as likely as someone incarcerated in another California jail to die from a drug overdose.

Early this year, the California State Auditor issued a sharply critical report detailing the high number of fatalities in San Diego County jails. Specifically, it detailed 185 deaths between 2006 and 2020.

The audit found the Sheriff’s Department failed to prevent and respond to the deaths, and called for the Legislature to force the department to make fixes. The department initially pushed back on the audit, rejecting several of its findings and methodology, but has since said it is working to make the changes.

In addition to now providing naloxone in county jails, the department said it has implemented new medical procedures to screen people booked into the facilities to determine their substance abuse history.

Other measures previously in place include: body scanners, X-Ray machines, drug-sniffing dogs, pat downs, surprise checks of housing units, processing of mail that comes into the jails.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .