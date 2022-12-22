Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 14 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
