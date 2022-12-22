Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenRichmond, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationHot NewsRichmond, VA
Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
wvtf.org
What the future holds for Richmond's former Confederate monuments
Richmond removed the last of its Confederate monuments earlier this year. Heading into 2023, here’s a look at what the future holds for all of the city’s statues now that they’ve come down. The first monument to come down was pulled down by protestors. Now it’s displayed...
It's freezing in Richmond. Here's how to get help.
People looking for warm shelter during frigid weekend temperatures have several options in the City of Richmond.
City Council on Richmond homeless shelter shortfall: 'We are failing'
Richmond opened City Hall as a warming center on Christmas Eve and will again on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but there's concern over what happens once the daytime warming shelter closes.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
Lee Circle fencing was supposed to be removed this fall. What happened?
What was formerly known as the Lee Circle on Richmond's Monument Avenue was supposed to reopen this past fall, but the space will continue to be closed off to the public until at least springtime.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
In-State Linebacker Hayden Rollison Commits to Virginia
Richmond linebacker and tight end Hayden Rollison committed to UVA as a preferred walk-on
NBC12
Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond faces a first-degree murder charge after an Ashland man was found shot to death on Saturday night. Deputies from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Omni Court just after 7:30 p.m.
Police: Person killed running across Chesterfield road
Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1, near Dundas Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022.
Mother 'overwhelmed with joy' after repair shop gives her a free car
Christmas arrived early for a Richmond-area mother of three. Anshanae Richardson arrived at Certified Auto Repair in Henrico County on Friday and was surprised to learn she won a free car.
Richmond’s Byrd Theatre opens balcony seating for holiday weekend
A seating option ordinarily closed for regular shows, the second-floor balcony at the Byrd Theatre will be open for guests through Christmas Eve.
NBC12
Warming centers & shelters now open as low temperatures linger through Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has opened a warming center and shelters due to below or near-freezing temperatures throughout the holiday weekend. The Daytime Warming Shelter, located at City Hall, 900 E. Broad St, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The...
Broad Street stoplights out in Henrico’s Short Pump area
Henrico asks that drivers use caution when approaching a nonworking light, and treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
travelnowsmart.com
Campgrounds Near Richmond VA |Amazing Spots You Must Visit 2023
There are incredible places to go that are close to Richmond, Virginia, including campgrounds. Ten Extraordinary Places to Camp Within Driving Distance of Richmond, Virginia:. One of the best ways to discover all the wonders the region offers is to go camping close to Richmond, Virginia. There are many wonderful places to visit while you are in the area, ranging from the historic sites of the Virginia State Capitol and Shenandoah National Park to the beauty of the Virginia Aquarium and the lush foliage of First Landing State Park. When you are in the area, you should make time to check out as many of these places as possible.
Downed power lines, road closures across Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Crews are currently on the scene across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities in response to power outages, crashes and downed power lines.
Henrico issues warning to drivers following 'significant" water main break
The break is located at the Beverly Hills Shopping Center along Parham Road south near Patterson Avenue in the West End.
Richmond officer resigned three days before sentencing for assault on Chesterfield deputy
The former Richmond police officer sentenced this week for assaulting another law enforcement officer will face no jail time, if he adheres to the conditions of the suspended sentences handed down by a Chesterfield General District Court judge.
What we know about the murder arrest made for a Christmas Eve shooting
A Richmond man was arrested and charged with murdering an Ashland man at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve.
