Read full article on original website
Related
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
informedinfrastructure.com
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Completes First Commercial Prototype
Company advanced from technical proof of concept to commercial prototype in one year. 800V, 250kW traction inverter to be integrated into partner powertrains for real-world demonstrations in commercial applications. Hillcrest’s inverter technology materially eliminates switching losses and offers improved motor efficiency, performance and reliability. VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Hillcrest...
agritechtomorrow.com
NASA Funds Scale-Up of Fluorescent Greenhouse Roofing Technology
UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based advanced materials company, announced today that it was recently awarded a new small business contract by NASA, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, for optimization and scale up of extruded UbiGro greenhouse films for boosting crop yield in both space and terrestrial applications. The new NASA contract leverages matching funds that were provided by private investors. Additionally, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company a key patent on its greenhouse technology.
TechCrunch
Notes on robotics research
KG: For me, three major robotics developments in 2022 stand out:. The surprising progress of large language models (e.g., GPT-3) and associated text-to-image generation (e.g., Dall-E) is spurring excitement in the robotics community about how these can be applied to robotics, by completing robot-relevant prompts. An exciting paper from Brian Ichter and colleagues at Google AI was presented at the 2022 Conference on Robot Learning on December 14–18.
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Human Teleportation is Possible and 'Your Great Grand Children Will Do It', claims scientist
A scientist claims that human teleportation is possible and will be available to people three generations away. Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned scientist and the author of the best-selling book THE GOD EQUATION: The Quest for a Theory of Everything revealed that human teleportation will be possible by the end of the century.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Scientists have provided a solution for humans to achieve immortality and come back from the dead
Artist rendering of the Dyson SpherePhoto byKevin Gill; CC-BY-2.0 A Dyson Sphere is a megastructure that has not yet been built. Scientists conceive of it as a giant shell that encloses the sun.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
Scientists can now "see" things without "looking" at them using a new quantum technique
A team of scientists has devised a means of using quantum mechanics to "view" objects indirectly. The new method could improve measurements for quantum computers and other systems. It brings together the quantum and classical worlds. We "see" things via the complex interaction of light photons within specialized cells in...
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. Introduces New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Golf Car Battery
CORONA, Calif. - Dec. 8, 2022 - PRLog -- With nearly 100 years of battery design, development, and innovation experience, U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. introduces its all-new ESSENTIAL Li™ line of Lithium-Ion deep-cycle batteries. ESSENTIAL Li™ will include 24-volt and 48-volt GC2 models designed with golf car applications in...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Earth has been hit by an ‘unusual, intense blast of energy’ from nearby galaxy that could change our understanding of the universe
Earth has been hit by an intense, unusual blast of light that could change our understanding of the universe, scientists have said.Late last year, scientists spotted a 50-second-long blast of energy coming towards Earth, known as a gamma-ray burst or GRB, which are the most powerful explosions in the universe. Immediately, researchers started looking for the afterglow that such blasts leave behind, with that visible light being useful to find where the blast has come from.But those researchers instead found something else entirely: that the blast appeared to have come from a kilonova. Those rare events only happen when...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
Decades of Jupiter Observations Have Revealed Something Strange
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered unexplained climate patterns on Jupiter that periodically repeat in years-long cycles, and weirdly mirror each other in each hemisphere. The strange finding raises intriguing questions about the biggest planet in our solar system, as well as giant gas worlds that orbit alien stars, reports a new study.
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0