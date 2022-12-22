ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balanced Utah State tops Washington State 82-73 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP)Steve Ashworth was perfect from long distance, making three of Utah State’s 11 3-pointers, and scored 12 points in a balanced attack that led the Aggies to an 82-73 win over Washington State in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday. Utah State was 11-17...
Washington State, Utah State aim to bounce back in Hawaii

Washington State will meet Utah State in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday in Honolulu. The Cougars (5-7) and Aggies (10-2) each fell in the semifinals on Friday, with Washington State losing 62-51 to Hawaii and Utah State coming up short against SMU 77-74. Washington State,...
