Children’s medicine shortage in US prompts local pharmacies to limit sales

Limits on the amount of children's medicine that can be purchased over-the-counter have been issued by CVS Health and Walgreens as demand for the drug is on the rise due to a winter full of respiratory ailments.

This season, a perfect storm of viruses has been spawned by the addition of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the flu.

Children’s Medicine Shortage Happens in US

An early RSV season particularly affected kids, and several parents report that their families had been sick for weeks.

Children’s painkiller medications are limited to two items per customer at CVS. A spokesman stated that this is applicable to online and all physical pharmacies.

In order to avoid excessive purchase behavior, Walgreens maintains a six-item limit per transaction online but no such restriction in its physical stores.

A spokeswoman for Walmart told CNET that despite increased demand for pediatric OTC pain meds this year, the retailer hasn’t altered its online or in-store purchasing procedures.

Children who are experiencing the symptoms of respiratory viruses, such as fever and cough, can be treated with painkillers, similar to the cold and flu medications that are restricted at some pharmacies.

It frequently includes acetaminophen or ibuprofen in child-size doses, which lower fever. These drugs are frequently sold under the brand names Children’s Motrin, which contains ibuprofen, and Children’s Tylenol made with acetaminophen.

What To Do?

Americans should try to avoid stockpiling, according to Brikman, who talked with ABC News, because it just makes things worse, can restrict access, and can lead to price gouging for other families.

According to Brikman, we have spoken with the three main producers of these commodities, and they have all stated that they are working nonstop to meet demand.

We are also conscious of the fact that stock shortages have occurred on occasion. Given the strong demand, it makes sense that some of these limits may have been put in place by stores to prevent customers from stockpiling up, which may make it more difficult for another family to find the medication.

Schondelmeyer also advised against giving children adult medications because children’s medications are dosed according to weight and age, even if parents are unable to find children’s medications. Adult dosages can have negative effects on them.

Parents should use caution and refrain from administering a full adult dose to their children, he advised. Never use aspirin.

Ask the pharmacist what alternatives are available if the pharmacy’s shelves are empty, or look at other pharmacies as well. The pharmacist can also give you advice on what dosage is right for a youngster.

A compounded version of these medications may be an alternative for some patients who are unable to do without them, according to experts.

Compounding pharmacies are those that can take one form of a drug, like a powder, and combine it with another form, such as a liquid prescription. But because they are not FDA-approved, all compounded medications need a prescription.

